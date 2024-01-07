Chelsea's Kerr set for lengthy lay-off after ACL injury

Injured - Chelsea's Sam Kerr (2nd L) (Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL)

Australia women's football star Sam Kerr faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Chelsea's warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

Kerr will now begin rehabilitation with the London club's medical team and her absence will be a huge blow to the Blues as they bid for a fifth successive English Women's Super League title.

Matildas captain Kerr has scored four goals in eight games for WSL leaders Chelsea this season, while finding the net five times in four European Champions League appearances.

Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 career games for Chelsea, will now be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

A club statement issued Sunday said: "Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery."

Since joining in 2019, Kerr has helped Chelsea win four WSL title, three FA Cups, two Women's League Cups, and the Women's Community Shield in 2020.

