Chelsea's attempts to sign Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez stall after Spanish clubs move the goalposts

Jules Kounde in action for Sevilla - GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea’s bids to sign defender Jules Kounde and midfielder Saul Niguez before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night have stalled after Sevilla and Atletico Madrid moved the goalposts on both players.

The European champions believed they had agreed a fee for Kounde only for Sevilla to increase their asking price and put the transfer in jeopardy.

And Atletico are having second thoughts over whether or not they will allow Saul to leave on loan, with Chelsea currently unwilling to enter negotiations over a permanent deal.

The stumbling blocks could be negotiating tactics on the part of both Spanish clubs and there is an acknowledgement that things change quickly at the end of transfer windows.

But Chelsea are refusing to be bullied into either paying over the odds for Kounde or rushed into a permanent deal for Saul, given they already have N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at the club.

Chelsea remain open to completing the Kounde transfer at the price they had previously agreed, thought to be around £43 million plus add-ons, but negotiations stalled over the weekend.

That could also be the case with Saul should Atletico give the green light on a loan deal with the option to buy next summer, which Chelsea had been in discussions over.

It appears the onus is now on Sevilla to decide whether or not to stick to their new demands or return to the negotiating table knowing that Kounde has already agreed personal terms for a move to Chelsea.

Should the transfer fall through at the end of this window, then Chelsea could still set up a deal to sign Kounde in either January or next summer as he has been on the club’s radar for some time.

Chelsea sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham United over the weekend for £29.8m and had planned to replace him with Kounde.

The Blues have offered new contracts to Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, but, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and 36-year-old Thiago Silva also in the final year of their contracts, the club have an eye on the future regarding their centre-back options.

Chelsea have been open to signing a new midfielder should the right option present itself and it appeared a loan deal for Saul would suit all parties.

But Atletico manager Diego Simeone is believed to be keen on keeping Saul or receiving an immediate fee with which to replace the Spain international and it is unclear whether or not that situation will again change.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will decide the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is wanted on loan by Borussia Dortmund, but he may be required to provide cover if other incoming deals do not go through.