Chelsea's £5k hospitality ticket vs. Man Utd could set Premier League record

Chelsea have set what is thought to be the most expensive ticket price in the Premier League by charging an eye-watering £5,000 for supporters to sit behind Mauricio Pochettino’s home dugout for the game against Manchester United in April.

The ‘Dugout Club’, where the £5,000 tickets are positioned at Stamford Bridge, was introduced following the change of ownership at Chelsea and the price charged for the League visit of United will outrage supporters, who are fearful of big season-ticket price hikes.

Dom Rosso, vice-chair of Chelsea’s Supporters’ Trust, described the £5,000 ticket as “alarming”, while officials at rival Premier League clubs expressed shock over the price.

Chelsea can win the Carabao Cup on Sunday, when they face Liverpool in the final at Wembley, but Pochettino’s team sit 10th in the Premier League table following a chaotic first campaign of the Behdad Eghbali-Todd Boehly ownership that saw the Blues finish 12th.

Manchester City had previously been reported to charge the highest premium matchday price for their ‘Autograph’ package, which costs up to £4,200 and includes a meet and greet with a club legend, tour of the stadium and entrance to the ‘Tunnel Club’, where supporters can watch the players from a glass tunnel. The VIP ticket also allows guests to go pitchside to watch the warm-ups.

West Ham United offer a £4,000 ticket that includes a helicopter ride over the London skyline, while the most expensive non-executive season ticket in the top-flight is at Fulham, who charge £3,000.

Not all clubs publicise their premium prices, but several confirmed they do not have any matchday tickets priced anywhere near £5,000 and a source said: “There cannot be a more expensive matchday ticket in the League than £5,000.” An official at a Premier League rival simply responded: “Wow.”

Rosso said: “£5,000 is an alarming amount to spend on a ticket and is totally unaffordable for your ‘average football supporter’ – it is really poor that these influential seats behind the bench are being filled by corporate visitors.

“More and more general admission seats at Stamford Bridge are being made unavailable and have been transferred to Club Chelsea - many fans feel like the club is prioritising its Club Chelsea guests over loyal supporters. Record-breaking premium pricing has clearly increased matchday revenue and we sincerely hope that this additional income will be considered when deciding future general admission season ticket prices.”

There has been no comment from Chelsea on the ‘Dugout Club’ prices, but the club has pointed out that seats in that area were not previously general admission.

Chelsea’s official website, where the £5,000 tickets can be purchased, describes the ‘Dugout Club’ experience as allowing supporters to ‘sit in luxury padded seating behind the home dugout, just metres above Mauricio Pochettino and the team’.

The website boasts that those who buy a £5,000 ticket for the visit of United on April 3 will be able to ‘greet the team as they arrive at Stamford Bridge in the player arrival area and venture pitchside to watch the warm-up’. It adds that ‘Club Chelsea’ hospitality will be available both pre and post-match.

Tickets in the ‘Dugout Club’ have been on sale for just over £700 this season, but the price has been hiked enormously for the visit of United. Supporters will also be staggered to find out that a ticket behind Pochettino and his staff for next Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship club Leeds United costs over £2,000, while the visit of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur has been priced at £3,000.

Co-owners Boehly and Eghbali came under fire for using the ‘Dugout Club’ seats to promote the film Argylle, which has been a huge box-office flop, during the victory over Fulham. And eyebrows were raised at another stunt that saw a supporter watch a women’s game against United from a bed that was installed as part of the club’s partnership with Hilton Hotels.