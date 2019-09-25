Chelsea youth revolution continues at pace with seven-goal rout of Grimsby

Ross Barkley congratulates youngster Reece James - Action Images via Reuters

A first home win but still no clean sheet for Chelsea under Frank Lampard, whose youth revolution stepped up another gear as the club progressed through to the fourth round.

Lampard’s matchday squad included 10 Academy graduates, four of whom started. Defenders Marc Guehi and Reece James were handed debuts, with Billy Gilmour starting for the first time and Callum Hudson-Odoi returning from injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen, who are both 17-years-old, were given second-half debuts from the substitutes’ bench. Lampard clearly fancies testing the theory that you do not win anything with kids.

It was a particularly memorable evening for 19-year-old James, who marked his first senior appearance with two assists and a late goal. Hudson-Odoi also got on the scoresheet.

Two of Chelsea’s senior players, Ross Barkley and Pedro, combined for the former Everton midfielder to give the home team an early lead.

Michy Batshuayi was back on the Chelsea scoresheet Credit: Getty Images

Pedro laid the ball off to Barkley, who drove into the box and fired a low shot past Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown.

The large travelling contingent will have feared the worst when Chelsea doubled their lead in just the seventh minute. This time James crossed from the right and, although the ball was behind Michy Batshuayi, the Belgian was able to turn and score.

That should really have been the cue for an easy night and yet Lampard’s team allowed the visitors temporarily back into the game.

McKeown launched a long kick up the pitch, which James Hanson nodded on and Matt Green sent a brilliantly struck volley into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Story continues

The Grimsby fans, some of whom had jostled with stewards, went crazy and the goal meant Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in all competitions, including all nine under Lampard. They last went on a longer run, of 16 games, under Ruud Gullit in 1996.

But any chance of an upset was effectively killed on the stroke of half-time, when Green needlessly pulled down Kurt Zouma inside his own area at a corner.

Matt Green volleys home to extend Chelsea's run without a clean sheet Credit: AFP

There were no protests when referee Keith Stroud pointed to the spot, but Barkley, who had missed a penalty against Valencia, did not take the kick as Pedro took the ball and scored past McKeown.

It only took until the 56th minute for Chelsea to extend their advantage further, as James chalked up another assist - this time with the outside of his foot.

The right-back collected a short corner and crossed with the outside of his boot for Zouma to poke the ball into the net.

While Chelsea’s Academy graduates showed encouraging signs, it was a frustrating night for 21-year-old Christian Pulisic, who fired two good chances wide and struggled to make an impact.

The £58million signing from Borussia Dortmund had not played since the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United and did little to suggest Lampard should offer him a chance against Brighton at the weekend.

James, though, could soon be pushing for a place in Lampard’s Premier League side as he added a right-footed goal to his assists. Batshuayi got his second of the night before Hudson-Odoi completed what ended up a rout after jinking towards goal and firing past McKeown.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Caballero 6; James 8, Zouma 6, Guehi 6, Alonso 6 (Maatsen, 66, 6); Barkley 7, Gilmour 8; Pulisic 6, Pedro 7 (Anjorin, 67, 6), Hudson-Odoi 6; Batshuayi 7.

Subs not used: Cumming, Jorginho, Abraham, Mount, Tomori.

Grimsby (4-1-4-1): McKeown 6; Hendrie 5, Davis 5, Pollock 5, Gibson 5 (Cook, 70, 6); Hessenthaler 6; Hewitt 6, Whitehouse 6, Clifton 5 (Wright, 56, 6), Green 6 (Ogbu, 64, 6); Hanson 6.

Subs not used: Russell, Robson, Rose, Vernam.