Chelsea youngster targeted by Serie A side managed by former player

Chelsea will loan out defender Alfie Gilchrist next season with Serie A side Como interested in his services according to reports.

Gilchrist had a breakthrough season which saw him make his debut for his boyhood club and score his first goal in Blue at Stamford Bridge against Everton.

The 20-year-old was named the club’s Academy Player of The Year at Chelsea’s end of season awards, and signed a new contract in April until 2026 with an option for a further year.

Como keen on Gilchrist

Gilchrist made 17 appearances last season under Mauricio Pochettino as he graduated from the academy to become a fully fledged member of the first team squad.

Competition for places in defence is fierce with the Blues boasting the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah and the newly acquired Tosin Adarabioyo.

It’s clear Gilchrist would struggle for minutes next season, and the obvious step for him would be to go out on loan and play regular first team football to help his development.

Gilchrist is set to go on loan next season and is attracting interest from Serie A side Como.

Simon Johnson from The Athletic reports that Chelsea will loan the defender out and he his attracting interest both domestically and abroad.

He wrote:

“Defender Alfie Gilchrist is going to be loaned out. One of the clubs who are keen are Serie A side Como, who are managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard visited Chelsea’s training ground last month. Championship club Preston like him too.”

Como won promotion to Serie A last season and are of course managed by former Chelsea star Fabregas, and the chance to ply his trade in a different country, experience a different culture, and play a completely different style of football would be brilliant for Gilchrist’s development.

The Blues are also working on a deal for Boca Juniors centre back Aaron Anselmino, but are trying to negotiate with the Argentine club over their £20m asking price.