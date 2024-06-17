Chelsea youngster shares which current player inspires him after signing new deal

Chelsea youngster shares which current player inspires him after signing new deal

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George has described Cole Palmer as an “inspiration” and someone he looks up to after signing a new contract with the Blues.

George signed a new deal which ties him down at Stamford Bridge until 2027 with a club option of a further year.

The 18-year-old featured for both the under-18 and under-21 sides last season and played a key role as the under-18s won the Premier League South title.

George inspired by Cole Palmer

George joined the club at under eight level and has progressed through the ranks at Cobham, and whilst he hasn’t yet made his debut for the first team, the attacker spent time training with the senior squad in the second half of the season.

The youngster was named on the bench against Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham, with a first team debut likely not far away now.

George described the experience of training with the first team squad as priceless, and shared which player is an inspiration to him.

George trained with the first team last season and will hope to make his debut in the new campaign.

“Someone I look up to has to be Cole Palmer, he is an inspiration,” George told Chelsea’s website.

“Everything he does on the ball looks so effortless but holds so much skill and value.

“He remains calm in high-intensity situations and never lets the occasion get to him.

“He is ruthless with his attacking and just consistently finds the breakthrough, something I have been working on.

“The experience I got training with Cole and the rest of the squad was priceless.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea youngster shares which current player inspires him after signing new deal

17th Jun 2024, 02:30pm

“I thought he was exceptional” – Joe Hart praises performance of Chelsea star at Euro 2024

17th Jun 2024, 02:00pm

20-year-old player believes he would be a good fit at Chelsea under club’s vision

17th Jun 2024, 01:30pm

“It taught me so much about ways to elevate my performance, along with carrying the correct mentality to strive to be the best I can be.”

In a time where the club are coming under criticism for wanting to sell players from the academy such as Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher it’s great to see the club securing the futures of some of the best talents in the academy.

If things go to plan then George could well make his debut alongside Cole Palmer for the Blues next season under new boss Enzo Maresca.