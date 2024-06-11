Chelsea youngster regarded as a great fit for Maresca’s system set to stay at the club

Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos won’t be sold or loaned out this summer and is expected to be part of the first team squad next season according to reports.

Santos arrived at Chelsea in January 2023 from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in a deal worth around £13m, but spent the remainder of the campaign back on loan in Brazil.

The 20-year-old returned for pre-season and impressed on Chelsea’s tour of America with many thinking he had a chance of being involved in the squad, but the decision was taken to loan him out to help aid his development.

Santos joined Nottingham Forest on loan last summer, which in theory seemed like a great loan move to get the Brazilian up to speed with the Premier League, but in reality it was a complete disaster.

The midfielder made just two appearances for Forest and the loan was cut short in January, with six months of his development seemingly wasted.

Chelsea sent Santos on loan to Strasbourg for the second half of the season, and after initially starting on the bench for Patrick Viera’s side his quality soon showed and he established himself as a key member of the side.

The Brazilian made 11 appearances for the French outfit, scoring once and was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month for March.

Attention now turns to what the next step should be for Santos, with Chelsea having plenty of midfield options, although if Conor Gallagher departs that creates a space in the squad.

The Athletic have provided an update on Santos and have reported the midfielder won’t be sold or going on loan this summer.

“Midfielder Andrey Santos is being earmarked for first-team football next season,” the report states.

Chelsea youngster regarded as a great fit for Maresca's system set to stay at the club

“Chelsea have fielded enquiries from teams across Europe for the 20-year-old, who impressed in the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg, however, Chelsea are not interested in selling or loaning him.

“The Brazilian is regarded as a great fit for how Enzo Maresca wants the team to play.

“His ability to operate as a No 6 or No 8, combined with great ball retention, will be a major asset as Chelsea negotiate the extra fixtures in the Conference League.”