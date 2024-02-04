Chelsea XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Nicolas Jackson to their line-up for today's game with Wolves, while Christopher Nkunku should partner him in attack.

The Senegal striker is back from the Africa Cup of Nations following his team's exit at the hands of Ivory Coast.

Jackson is the only player back in contention, with Levi Colwill still out for this afternoon's match at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are also currently injured.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will continue behind a back four, which could include Malo Gusto, who excelled in the midweek defeat at Liverpool from the bench.

Benoit Badiashile could be dropped to allow Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell to complete the defence.

Nkunku could start as a No10 in a midfield trio with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Jackson could be drafted straight into the forward line with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Nkunku, Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Injuries: James, Cucurella, Chalobah, Sanchez, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia, Colwill

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London