Chelsea XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Enzo Fernandez is expected to be miss the Christmas Eve trip to Wolves after being pictured in tears following Chelsea's win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The 22-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 32nd minute and stayed in the dressing room for most of the match, before re-emerging just as Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the League Cup via a penalty shootout.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed post-game that the midfielder had been suffering from illness and asked to be substituted, amid rumours come out of Argentina that he is suffering from a more serious groin injury.

In better news, midfield duo Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu along with winger Noni Madueke are back in full training. Lavia is in contention to make his debut at Molineux Stadium on Sunday after Christopher Nkunku made his debut from the bench, playing for just over 20 minutes on Tuesday.

The Blues are still contending with a sizeable absentee list. Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Reece James and Wesley Fofana remain out. However, Chilwell is back in partial team training.

Penalty hero Djordje Petrovic will continue as the goalkeeper, with Thiago Silva potentially to be rested to herald Malo Gusto's return after he excelled from the bench in midweek.

Gusto could slot in at right-back alongside Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill in defence. Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will continue in midfield, with Palmer filling in for Fernandez. Mudryk could join Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson in an attacking front three.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Doubts: Fernandez

Injuries: Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Chilwell, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana

Time and date: 1pm GMT on Sunday December 24, 2023

Venue: Molineux

TV channel: Sky Sports