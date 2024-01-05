Chelsea XI vs Preston: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup game

Chelsea will be without 10 players as they kick off their FA Cup journey at home to Preston on Saturday.

Beniot Badiashilie remains sidelined having missed the trip to Luton last weekend and is still in a "reconditioning phase".

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia will also miss the match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Thiago Silva could be rested from the backline ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final away at Middlesbrough and the visit of Fulham in the Premier League next weekend.

Ian Maatsen may start despite ongoing talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer away from west London in January.

Mauricio Pochettino has few options to change things up (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Djordje Petrovic will continue as goalkeeper with Sanchez injured and Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill will complete the backline.

Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher could continue in midfield as Mauricio Pochettino will likely continue to pick a strong XI in the domestic cups, although Enzo Fernandez is also fit despite an ongoing hernia problem.

In-form Cole Palmer could continue, Armando Broja will replace Nicolas Jackson, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Raheem Sterling is pushing to be recalled to the starting line up and could complete the front three with Mykhailo Mudryk. Christopher Nkunku will likely be used off the bench.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Maatsen; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling; Broja

Injuries: Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, January 6, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel: BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.