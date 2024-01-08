Chelsea XI vs Middlesbrough: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Carabao Cup game

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of Chelsea's trip to Middlesbrough, along with Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile.

The Blues travel to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Nkunku remains sidelined with the hip problem that kept him out of the 4-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. He could return to face Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League next weekend.

Chilwell, Chukwuemeka and Badiashile are all closing in on their respective returns from injury but are being assessed on an ongoing basis and won't be back on Tuesday.

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are all injured.

Djorde Petrovic will continue as the Chelsea goalkeeper in front of an established back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Conor Gallagher will be recalled after being rested against Preston and will start in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke could start on the flanks amid a good run of form.

Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, which will likely give Armando Broja another chance to start up front.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Madueke; Broja

Injured: Nkunku, Chalobah, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Badiashile

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Tuesday January 9, 2024

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

TV channel: Sky Sports