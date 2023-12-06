Chelsea XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Two new faces were added to Chelsea's injury list ahead of tonight's trip to Manchester United, with Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia set to remain unavailable.

Mauricio Pochettino has also confirmed the absence of Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu ahead of the Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Madueke and Ugochukwu join Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto, who are out injured.

Conor Gallagher is suspended after getting sent off for two yellow cards in the 3-2 win over Brighton on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will start in midfield but a replacement for Gallagher is needed, with Cole Palmer likely to step up in his place.

Reece James returns after his red card at Newcastle to captain the team. Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill could complete the defence.

Raheem Sterling, Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk are set to line up as the three attacking players behind striker Nicolas Jackson.

Marc Cucurella is back from his one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards, but may only make the bench.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Suspended: Gallagher

Injuries: Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana, Ugochukwu

Doubts: Nkunku, Lavia

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester