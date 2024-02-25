Chelsea XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Carabao Cup final today

Chelsea have lingering question marks over Thiago Silva as they continue to nurse a lengthy injury list ahead of today’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back has been in a race against time to make the showpiece fixture at Wembley after sustaining a groin problem in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace nearly two weeks ago.

Silva could yet miss out along with Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Marc Cucurella - leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with limited options in defence.

Midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu are also out, though Cucurella joined Silva back in partial team training at Cobham on Friday.

An eight-man injury list is matched by Liverpool’s glut of several absentees, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will all undergo late fitness tests, meanwhile.

Chelsea are set to remain unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Manchester City last week.

Djordje Petrovic will continue as the starting goalkeeper despite Robert Sanchez's return from a knee problem and a personal issue. He should play behind a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher will undoubtedly line up as the midfield trio, with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling likely to start in attack.

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke will have to settle for places on the bench as the alternative options available to Pochettino during the final.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Doubt: Silva

Injuries: James, Cucurella, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Sunday February 25, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports