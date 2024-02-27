Chelsea XI vs Leeds: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup

Chelsea have lost Christopher Nkunku to injury ahead of Leeds’ visit to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

The £53million signing from RB Leipzig has suffered his third setback of the season ahead of the fifth-round tie on Wednesday.

It’s a major blow to Chelsea as the match takes on increased importance after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Nkunku joins Thiago Silva, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochuwku.

Mauricio Pochettino has few options to rotate after 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino may not ring the changes for another cup exit (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Blues may opt to go unchanged in response to injuries, with the upcoming FA Cup match representing both a last chance of silverware and European qualification.

In-form goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could continue in front of a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

There are few options beyond the trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher in midfield.

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling could continue as the front three after Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk failed to make an impact from the bench in the final.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Injuries: Nkunku, Silva, James, Cucurella, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT on Sunday February 28, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge