Chelsea XI vs Everton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Raheem Sterling drops to the bench for Chelsea at Everton today.

Chelsea will also welcome back Conor Gallagher from a one-match suspension to bring much-needed energy to midfield after the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Ben Chilwell, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana all remain injured. Malo Gusto may be ready to return while Noni Madueke is said by the club to be fit.

Chukwuemeka is thought to be not too far away from returning and Ugochukwu is being continually assessed ahead of a potential return.

Chelsea will continue with Robert Sanchez in goal at Goodison Park. They have captain Reece James fit enough to start, having begun on the bench and played for just 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

Gallagher will join Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield, while Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Armando Broja could start in attack.

Mauricio Pochettino has a decision to make up front amid a string of unconvincing Nicolas Jackson displays.

On the prospect of Chirstopher Nkunku returning on Sunday to lead the line, the Chelsea boss said: "We are still assessing day-by-day, we will see tomorrow but I don't believe he will be involved.

"We will see if Malo Gusto can be available but, apart from that, no other news."

Starting Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Mudryk, Broja, Palmer

Subs: Petrovic, Silva, Colwill, Gilchrist, Maatsen, Matos, Castledine, Sterling, Jackson

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 10, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London