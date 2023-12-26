Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea have been hit by suspensions and injuries for the upcoming visit of Crystal Palace.

The Blues could be without up to 11 players on Wednesday night, with Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer suspended after they both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season in the 2-1 defeat away at Wolves on Christmas Eve.

Lesley Ugochukwu came off injured at Molineux, while Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo missed the match due to illness.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana are also injured.

Furthermore, Thiago Silva may need to be rested, having played three games in the last week.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is expected to start behind a defence featuring Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill.

Chelsea will desperately hope Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are fit to return, with limited options to play alongside stand-in captain Conor Gallagher.

Mykhailo Mudryk has enjoyed two good cameos off the bench in the last two matches, so he may start with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja in the attack.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Mudryk, Jackson, Broja

Doubts: Fernandez, Caicedo

Injuries: Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Chilwell, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu

Suspended: Sterling, Palmer

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday December 27, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video