Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Levi Colwill injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup today

Levi Colwill is set to be available for Chelsea when they face Crystal Palace tonight - but Benoit Badiashile has been ruled out for a month.

Badiashile was forced off during Wednesday night’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Aston Villa with groin pain, while Colwill has missed the Blues’ last four matches with a hamstring injury.

The French defender will now miss a month of action, including the Carabao Cup final, after he underwent scans.

But Colwill’s return and the upcoming comeback of Trevoh Chalobah, who is in training after suffering a second recurrence of a hamstring injury he first sustained in August, is a welcome boost for the Blues.

Chelsea have a total of eight first-team players unavailable this evening. One of those is summer signing Romeo Lavia, and Pochettino said it is “impossible” the former Southampton man will recover from his serious thigh problem before the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on February 25.

“Impossible”, Pochettino said of Lavia’s return coming before that. “No, he is still not training with the team. His fitness situation is he’s still not on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, the Argentine could start striker Nicolas Jackson on the left wing again, after the Senegal forward’s goalscoring performance from that position against Villa.

“His starting place was from the left, yes, but football is dynamic,” Pochettino noted. “He always plays better when he is facing the goal rather than back-to-goal. The commitment [from him] is amazing.”

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Jackson; Palmer

Injuries: Fofana, James, Sanchez, Cucurella, Lavia, Ugochukwu, Badiashile, Chalobah

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Monday February 12, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event