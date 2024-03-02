Chelsea XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella could return for Chelsea to face Brentford this afternoon.

The defensive duo have been out for a host of matches over the winter and returned to training this week, but Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu form a seven-man injury list.

Mauricio Pochettino made five changes from the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool as the Blues edged into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a midweek win at home to Leeds.

The Argentine will now likely change back to a similar line-up to that which faced Liverpool over 120 gruelling minutes at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic should return in place of Robert Sanchez, who made his return from injury on Wednesday, behind a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

A trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will likely continue in a midfield plagued by injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk may continue in the starting XI, leaving Raheem Sterling on the bench to join Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in the attack.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk

Injuries: Nkunku, James, Badiashile, Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Lavia, Ugochukwu

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, 2024

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium