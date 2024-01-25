Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup game

Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Trevoh Chalobah all remain out for Chelsea ahead of Aston Villa's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea say the trio are in "team training for their reconditioning phase" but will be unavailable for the FA Cup fourth round tie.

They are among 10 players out, also including Nicolas Jackson, who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are all out injured.

Chelsea will likely draft Conor Gallagher back in following the 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as they face high-flying Premier League opposition in the other domestic cup competition.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could play behind a defence featuring Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher should return to a midfield also featuring Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, while Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja are likely to continue in attack.

Nkunku, who is out with a hip issue, Gusto, who has a muscle problem and Chalobah, who has been out longer-term with a hamstring injury, could return for the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League next week.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja.

Injured: Gusto, Nkunku, Chalobah, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia

Unavailable: Jackson (AFCON)

Time and date: 7:45pm GMT on Friday January 26, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London