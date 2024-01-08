Chelsea Women ponder striker transfer after major Sam Kerr injury blow

Chelsea Women are weighing up a move for a new forward after Sam Kerr suffered a serious knee injury which threatens to derail Emma Hayes’s final season in charge.

Kerr is set for surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament while away with the Chelsea squad at a warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

The 30-year-old Australia international, runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting last year, is considered one of the best strikers in the world and her injury is a major blow for the Blues.

Kerr will see a specialist this week and is almost certain to miss the remainder of the season.

Major blow: Key striker Sam Kerr is unlikely to play again for Chelsea this season (The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea still have strong forward options, with Catarina Macario returning from injury alongside Lauren James, Fran Kirby, Aggie Beever-Jones and Mia Fishel.

But the Blues will explore their options in the transfer market this month as they bid to give Hayes the best chance of winning the Champions League before she leaves at the end of the season to take over the United States women’s national team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are closing in on a six-figure deal for Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn.

Bjorn is a centre-back and has been one of Everton's best performers this season. She has 57 caps for Sweden and will strengthen Chelsea’s backline, with Lionesses centre-back Millie Bright dealing with injury this term.