🚨 Chelsea 'withdraw' from race to sign Michael Olise

Chelsea have withdrawn from the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

That is according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who says that the Blues had been given permission to speak to the 22-year-old by the Selhurst Park club and wanted an outcome by the end of this week.

However, the finances involved reportedly did not line up between the two parties and the club have now chose not to proceed with the deal.

Ornstein also states that the Chelsea hierarchy are aiming to create a more disciplined wage bill than in the past and that they would rather reward existing players who out-perform over time or recruit players on more reasonable salaries.

According to the report, new manager Enzo Mareca is likely to have at least two attackers added to his squad this summer as the Blues look to kick on and push for Champions League qualification next season.

Olise has reportedly instead agreed to join Bayern Munich, with the player set to become Vincent Kompany’s first signing.