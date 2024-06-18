Chelsea winger on four-winger shortlist for Newcastle

Newcastle have placed Chelsea winger Noni Madueke on a four-player shortlist of wide targets this summer.

Eddie Howe has made the signing of a right-winger his focus for the transfer window with the bulk of Newcastle’s summer budget expected to be spent on the position.

The Magpies have approached Crystal Palace for permission to speak to Michael Olise, who has a release clause of £60m at Selhurst Park, but face significant competition with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also pushing for a deal.

Madueke has emerged as an alternative for Newcastle. The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular role at Chelsea since arriving from PSV Eindhoven and has started just 20 league games in 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the England u-21 international scored five goals and laid on two assists in 23 top-flight appearances for the Blues.

The Athletic have revealed Madueke is on a four-player shortlist for Newcastle made up of English-based options, including Olise, West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. Brighton have opened talks over a £30m deal for the latter in recent days.

Miguel Almiron is expected to leave St James’ Park to raise funds for a right-winger amid interest in the Paraguayan from the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle, who have signed defender Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer, are focused on outgoings ahead of June 30 in order to remain compliant with profit and sustainability regulations (PSR).

