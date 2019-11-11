Chelsea: Why Jose Mourinho is still worried about his former side’s form despite strong start

Jose Mourinho has lauded Alisson as the final piece of the puzzle for Liverpool: AFP/Getty

Jose Mourinho is "still worried" about his former side Chelsea despite Frank Lampard's side recording their sixth consecutive Premier League win.

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday took them into second, with Leicester's win over Arsenal dropping them into third on goal difference.

It has been a strong start to the season for the Blues, but Mourinho is still concerned they can maintain their form for the rest of the season.

"In the first weekend, I was worried and I am still worried," he said on Sky Sports on Sunday.

"'I think fantastic work - the kids that are coming to the team are fitting amazingly well with the top class players like Willian and (N'Golo) Kante.

"Really great work by Frank but they have lost twice against Manchester United, they lost against Liverpool at home, they conceded four goals against Ajax and I am very curious to see Chelsea in the next match at the Etihad because I think I am curious to see if they found that great empathy between the good football they play and the pragmatism they must have to play against the top teams.

'When they find that I think they have a great team for the future. I don't think they have it in them to finish in the top two - but I believe very seriously that they will finish top four."

Chelsea are now nine points ahead of fifth-placed Sheffield United, though eight points down on league leaders Liverpool.