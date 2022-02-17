How Chelsea are weaponising the loan system - and whether it should be allowed

How Chelsea have made a weapon of loan system - and whether it should be allowed - Getty Images

It will not require an enormous amount of opposition analysis for Chelsea to identify which Crystal Palace player has offered the greatest threat for Patrick Vieira’s team this season. With seven goals and five assists, Conor Gallagher has been by some distance the most influential figure at Selhurst Park, providing an infectious energy and quality in midfield ever since he first pulled on a red-and-blue shirt.

This weekend, though, Gallagher will not be available, as Premier League rules prevent loanees from playing against their parent clubs. The Palace team that awaits Chelsea on Saturday will therefore be a far weaker Palace team than the one which greeted Liverpool last month. It will also be an inferior side to the one that faced Manchester City in October, when Gallagher scored and assisted in a 2-0 victory at the Etihad.

What are Vieira’s Palace without Gallagher? The truth is, they do not really know. The 22-year-old has started all but three matches this season, and Palace have lost two of those games he has missed. One of them was against Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign, when they looked worryingly short of power in midfield.

There is a similar situation down on the south coast, where another Chelsea loanee is also the top scorer for his Premier League side. Armando Broja has notched eight goals for Southampton this season, including a fine strike against Tottenham Hotspur last week, and is rapidly growing into one of the division’s most watchable forwards. As with Palace and Gallagher this weekend, Southampton will not be able to field their most dangerous attacking weapon when they come up against Chelsea in April.

Primarily, Gallagher and Broja’s loans to smaller Premier League clubs are for their own development. Top-flight experience allows Chelsea to assess whether they might one day be good enough for their own first team or, failing that, massively raise the value of the player if they are to be sold in an upcoming transfer window.

The success of Gallagher and Broja this season has, however, demonstrated the other benefit of loaning your most talented youngsters to Premier League clubs: strengthening the cause of your rivals’ opponents. The last two teams to take points off Manchester City in the Premier League were Palace and Southampton, and on both occasions the Chelsea loanees played crucial roles. Coincidence, or strategy?

When it comes to the loan market, Chelsea continue to operate in a world of their own. Since the 2016/17 season, they have agreed 24 separate loan deals with other Premier League clubs. By contrast, none of the other ‘big six’ clubs in England have agreed more than eight. Liverpool and Manchester United have sent eight players on loan to Premier League sides in that time. For City it is six, while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are on five and three respectively.

If Chelsea’s squad of loaned-out players (there are currently 23 of them) are part of the club’s so-called “loan army”, then perhaps these Premier League loanees should be regarded as the footballing equivalent of special forces units: elite operators, dropped in behind enemy lines to cause havoc in the division and damage rival teams.

Is any of this a problem? Gallagher and Broja are certainly not complaining. After all, they are enjoying the best seasons of their professional lives. But there is another way, and it would be curious to see how things might unfold, on a sporting and strategic level, if loanees were allowed to play against their parent clubs.

Arsene Wenger, in his days as Arsenal manager, pleaded for this change to be made. “I believe if you want to continue the loan system, we have to make them available against the teams that loan them out, or the system is not defendable,” he said in 2014. “It is just a protection of the clubs who loan the players out to hurt their opponents and they have no risk at all.”

Chelsea’s critics would argue that Wenger was ahead of the curve. A change would not be unthinkable, either: loanees are often allowed to play against their parent clubs in other competitions. Philippe Coutinho scored twice for Bayern Munich against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2020. Martin Odegaard scored against Real Madrid for Real Sociedad earlier that year. Thibaut Courtois famously played against Chelsea for Atletico Madrid while on loan in 2014.

For Chelsea, and any other club who might wish to mimic their approach, there are no obvious downsides. By weaponising the loan market they are improving their best young players, raising the value of their assets and strengthening the opponents of their rivals. No risk, high reward. Until others start to do the same, or there is an unexpected relaxation of the rules, there is no reason for them to change.