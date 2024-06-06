With Chelsea wanting to sell, Euro 2024 gives Romelu Lukaku chance to prove himself once again

When he retires, Romelu Lukaku will go down in history as one of, if not the greatest, striker that Belgium has ever produced. The 31-year-old, who burst onto the scene as a teenager with Anderlecht, has scored an incredible 83 international goals in 114 games. Yet in recent years, Lukaku has bounced around from team to team trying to find a home. Returning to Chelsea from Inter did not go as he had hoped, with Chelsea parting with a huge sum of money and giving the striker a deal until 2026.

Lukaku has options, with Saudi-Arabia certainly one of them. However, this upcoming European Championship in Germany gives him another chance to remind European clubs how good he is. The last two seasons he has spent with Inter and Roma, not a surprise given that in Italy he had played some of his best football. He still hit 20 goals across all competitions for Roma this campaign.

Furthermore, Lukaku has an excellent scoring record in the Euros. In 10 games so far he has scored six goals. Four of these came during the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The striker has always said he would love to return to play for Anderlecht one day, but that is unlikely to happen this summer. Either way, Lukaku can remind everyone who he in the colours of the Red Devils this summer.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson