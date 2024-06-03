'Chelsea want a coach to slot into their structure'

BBC Sport football news reporter Nizaar Kinsella has broken down why Chelsea's hierarchy are looking for a head coach rather than a manager in their appointment of Enzo Maresca.

"They have a real structure in place, they are trying to become this modern behemoth club with departments," he told The Football News Show.

"They just want a coach to slot into their structure and to just do the management of the players, the tactics, and that's about it.

"A lot of people don't like it but Chelsea think this is the winning formula and they just need a coach to come in and do the coaching. They see Enzo Maresca as a good fit for that approach."