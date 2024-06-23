Chelsea Want Agreement For Aston Villa Star Done Today

Chelsea want to seal the agreement for Omari Kellyman to join from Aston Villa today, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite having little senior team experience, Chelsea have seen enough of Kellyman to want to splash out £19m to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Kellyman wants the move to Chelsea, but he has not yet agreed personal terms with the Blues.

The terms are close to being ironed out, but not done, while Chelsea would also like to book a medical.

Enzo Maresca’s side are keen to move quickly and want the deal to be fully agreed today.

Selling Kellyman to Chelsea would be a boost for Aston Villa’s PSR position ahead of the 30th June deadline.

Chelsea are also doing business with Villa for one of their academy products in the shape of Ian Maatsen.

The left-back is due to join Aston Villa after holding positive talks with Villa boss Unai Emery.

Maatsen had been keen to heading back to Borussia Dortmund, where he spent last season on loan, but they have been priced out of the deal, with Aston Villa paying £37.5m.