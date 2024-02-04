Chelsea vs Wolves, live! Wolves take the lead - Score, live updates, how to watch, videos

Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and there’s a very different feel about these two midtable teams.

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea are upset to be languishing in midtable and so far off the top four. Their 4-1 thrashing at Liverpool on Wednesday underlined how much work Poch has to do. Yes, injuries have hit Chelsea hard all season long but you would expect them to have a better tally than 31 points from 22 games. It seems like another season of disappointment is coming up for the Blues as only a League Cup final win would save face for the west London club.

On the other hand Wolves are delighted to be comfortably in midtable. They lost a 4-3 thriller at home against Manchester United on Thursday but could have easily won it. Gary O’Neil has done a great job to steady the ship after a tumultuous summer on and off the pitch and Wolves are energetic, clinical on the counter and they’re a real pain in the backside to play against. With financial limitations at Wolves the job O’Neil has done should not be underestimated.

Chelsea vs Wolves live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Wolves take the lead just before half time! (43rd minute, Ait-Nouri)

That goal has stunned the Bridge. A lovely move down the right from Wolves sees Pedro Neto at the heart of it again and his cross finds Rayan Ait-Nouri and his shot deflects in. Gary O'Neil is delighted. Pochettino, not so much...

Chelsea continue to make so many mistakes

The home fans are nervous. Chelsea keep giving the ball away in midfield in dangerous areas. Wolves are setting traps and the Blues are playing right into them.

Wolves equalize right away after more sloppy play (22nd minute, Matheus Cunha)

Oh no, Moises Caicedo. He's caught in possession as Wolves counter Chelsea again and this time they finish it off. The ball is played to Matheus Cunha and his shot deflects past Petrovic and in to make it 1-1.

Chelsea slice through Wolves - Chelsea 1-0 Wolves (19th minute, Cole Palmer)

Lovely play from Chelsea as Conor Gallagher starts the move and Moises Caicedo slots the ball through to Cole Palmer who finishes calmly. After all of that promising play from Wolves early on, it's Chelsea who lead. Great quality from Chelsea.

Wolves have been dangerous early on

A few sloppy passes defensively from Chelsea and Wolves almost make the most of it twice but Petrovic gets down low to save from Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto. Not a great start from the hosts.

Chelsea lineup

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Nkunku, Palmer

Wolves lineup

Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Cunha, Sarabia

Chelsea focus, team news

Christopher Nkunku is back from injury again and scored a tidy goal at Liverpool in midweek and he should start. If Chelsea can keep the Frenchman fit then he will solve their goalscoring issues. They have to improve defensively if they want to have a chance of qualifying for Europe as right now that seems like a very remote possibility.

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Levi Colwill (undisclosed), Nicolas Jackson (international duty)

Wolves focus, team news

They’re so well organized and Matheus Cunha has stepped up in the absence of Hwang Hee-chan who is still away at the Asian Cup with South Korea. Tommy Doyle has also become hugely influential in central midfield as he stood in for Joao Gomes admirably. Wolves do have less rest than Chelsea ahead of this game so perhaps there will be some squad rotation from O’Neil.

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (international duty), Boubacar Traore (international duty)