Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE!

The Blues will hope home comforts can deliver them back to winning ways as Stamford Bridge hosts today's game between Chelsea and Wolves. After a humbling defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino's men return to west London in a bid to continue their strong run of form in their own backyard.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson could line up together in the Chelsea attack this afternoon as they look to extend an unbeaten run at home that stretches back to late October. Victory will also leave them knocking on the door of the European places, with one of West Ham and Manchester United destined to drop points in their meeting.

Wolves are also looking to bounce back from a disappointing midweek defeat but sit only two points behind Chelsea in what has been a fine season so far under Gary O'Neil. Follow all the action from Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, with our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Wolves updates

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch free highlights

Chelsea team news: Nkunku and Jackson primed to start

Wolves team news: No fresh injury concerns

Score prediction

How to watch free highlights

11:34 , Marc Mayo

Today's game has not been selected to watch on TV in the UK.

Wolves' match against Manchester United in midweek was moved to Thursday for broadcast coverage, which meant this trip to Chelsea had to be put back a day.

However, this weekend's games had already been selected.

Still, free highlights will be available immediately post-match on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel. Match of the Day 2 will also air at 10.30pm GMT for a review of all the action.

11:27 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Wolves!

It's a meeting of 10th and 11th in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, where kick-off is scheduled for 2pm GMT.

There is a lot at stake today and winner will be knocking on the door of the European qualification places.

Both teams suffered disappointing defeats in midweek with this a prime chance to lift spirits and set up a big run to end the season.

Join us for build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!