Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Cunha cancels out Palmer opener

Chelsea prepare to host Wolves in the Premier League in the early kick off on Sunday in a bid to improve their inconsistent form this season.

The Blues go into the match 10th in the league with 31 points after 22 matches, exactly the same position they found themselves in under previous manager Graham Potter last season. Chelsea were handed a humbling with a 4-1 defeat away at current league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night, and have struggled to put wins together in a bid to push for European football next season.

Wolves were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United on Thursday when they suffered a 4-3 defeat at home. But the side sit comfortably in mid table, just two points behind their opponents on Sunday with 29 points from 22 matches.

Follow all the live action and updates in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea XI: Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Nkunku.

Wolves XI: Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Sarabia.

GOAL! Cole Palmer scores Chelsea 1-0 Wolves [19’]

GOAL! Cunha equalises - Chelsea 1-1 Wolves [22’]

Chelsea FC 1 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

14:45

Assist Pedro Lomba Neto

14:44

Goal Rayan Aït-Nouri

14:42

Yellow Card Pedro Lomba Neto

14:42

Chilwell's outswinging corner from the left is headed away by Dawson, who is not put under any pressure in the middle of the box. Chelsea's only moment of real quality came from Palmer's goal, with the hosts struggling to create any clear opportunities.

14:40

Semedo is the first Wolves player to go into the book.

14:40

Wolves have only had 37.7 per cent of the possession but always have a threat on the counter through Neto. He is shown a lot of clever touches in Chelsea's half, with the hosts struggling to contain him at times.

14:38

Caicedo has possession just inside Wolves defensive third and slides a pass across to Fernandez on his left. The Argentina international is not put under any pressure and tries his luck from a distance, but his curling effort goes over the bar.

14:37

Palmer has scored his 10th goal in the Premier League this season, scoring for the first time since January 13 2024 against Fulham.

14:35

Fernandez receives the ball inside the box on the right and looks to protect it from Lemina. He goes to the ground after a tangle of legs and a slight nudge, but his claims for a penalty are ignored.

14:34

OVER! Sarabia has disappointed with two of his free-kick deliveries so far but finds the head of Cunha with a ball into the box from the left this time. Cunha gets above of his marker and gets good contact on his effort, but he loops it just over the bar.

14:33

Gusto trips Cunha on the outside of the box on the left and gives away a free-kick.

14:33

Gusto sends a weak pass backwards in Chelsea's half, with Ait-Nouri making the most of the loose ball. He races down the left and looks to get a cross into the box, but Gusto recovers brilliantly to make a sliding block.

14:30

CHANCE! Toti pushes Palmer to the floor on the right and concedes a free-kick after some deliberation from the referee. Chilwell looks like he is going to cross it but sends a low pass into Sterling, who blasts a shot well over from inside the box.

14:28

Chelsea have won each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 22 at Stamford Bridge (drawing nine and losing nine). They last won more consecutively at home between February and July 2020 (six). The hosts will be disappointed that they were not able to build on their lead, with Wolves equalising almost immediately.

14:28

Wolves now have the momentum. The visitors win a free-kick on the right, with Sarabia delivering a left-footed cross into the box. However, Disasi leaps the highest to head it away.

14:23

Assist João Victor Gomes da Silva

14:22

Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

14:21

Assist Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

14:20

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

14:19

Silky from Lemina. Palmer tries to weave his way through Wolves' defence down the right side of the box, but several defenders crowd him out. It comes to Lemina on the byline, with the midfielder put under pressure by Palmer next to his own goal. The former Southampton man then sends a backheel to a team-mate to retain possession under pressure.

14:18

Neto rushes down the right and into space before pulling a low cross into the heart of the box. Gusto gets across to clear it away, but he makes a slight mess of it. However, the ball bounces back to Petrovic, who claims it.

14:16

Semedo has a throw-in on the right and he quickly combines with Sarabia to find space behind Chilwell. However, Sarabia's pass inside is too heavy, allowing Chelsea to regain possession. The away side are targetting their attacks down the right.

14:14

Wolves had three shots in the first five minutes but have been forced to defend after a fast start. Chelsea are controlling possession but must be careful on the ball as most of the chances they have conceded have come from loose passes.

14:11

WIDE! Palmer gets involved for the first time. He sizes up Ait-Nouri on the right and drives inside to find space for a shot on the edge of the box. He then whips a low effort wide of the post. It deflects on the way through and Chelsea have a corner, but Sa catches the cross with ease.

14:10

Sterling has the ball on the left next to the touchline and sends a clever pass inside to Nkunku. He looks to flick it over the head of Dawson to move into the box, but the defender blocks the ball. Ambitious shouts of handball from the hosts are ignored by the referee.

14:07

Fernandez makes a late tackle on Semedo and gives away a free-kick on the right in a crossing position. Sarabia curls it into the box with his left foot, but Chelsea head it away.

14:06

Nkunku is looking lively in the opening few minutes. He races onto the end of a loose ball in Wolves' box and flicks it away from Sa, who gets a slight touch on the ball. The Frenchman tries to turn a shot in from a tight angle, but Dawson gets across to block it behind.

14:05

Chelsea are sloppy in possession again, allowing Neto to win the ball on the edge of the box. He slides it across to Cunha, who sends a curling shot towards the bottom-left corner. However, Petrovic gets down to save it.

14:04

SAVE! Wolves have the first opportunity to score. Neto wins possession down the left and drives into the box before having a low shot towards the near post pushed away by Petrovic.

14:03

Neto will be the player to watch for Wolves as they aim to complete a famous league double over Chelsea. He has been involved in seven goals in his last seven away games for Wolves in all competitions, scoring two and assisting five.

14:01

Wolves get this Premier League clash under way. Neto with the first kick.

13:58

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Wolves (winning six and drawing four), since a 2-1 loss in March 1979. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

13:48

Wolves make three alterations to the side that started their 4-3 loss to United. Sarabia netted a penalty off the bench and starts instead of Bellegarde on the right side of the attack. Gomes is picked ahead of Doyle in the midfield, with Ait-Nouri preferred ahead of Doherty on the left.

13:43

Chelsea make two changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Liverpool in their previous Premier League match. Nkunku scored off the bench and is rewarded with a start, replacing Madueke in the attack. Badiashile gave away a penalty against the Reds and is dropped to the bench. Gusto comes in at right-back, with Disasi moving into centre-back. Jackson returns to the squad after featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

13:38

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Harvey Griffiths, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

13:38

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha; Pedro Neto.

13:32

CHELSEA SUBS: Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Marcus Bettinelli, Nicolas Jackson, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Alfie Gilchrist, Lucas Bergstrom.

13:32

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Cole Palmer.

13:32

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux and will move above the Blues if they can complete the double over them for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign. Gary O’Neil’s men surged up the table after three successive wins and a draw in their previous four league outings, but their unbeaten run ended with a loss to Manchester United in a seven-goal thriller. They were 3-1 behind heading in the 85th minute, but goals from Max Kilman and Pedro Neto levelled the score late on. However, Kobbie Mainoo struck a 97th-minute winner, dribbling the ball through the legs of Kilman before curling a low effort into the bottom-right corner. Wolves had been seven unbeaten in all competitions before their most recent defeat, with this being their first game on their travels since a 2-0 away win over rivals West Brom in the FA Cup.

13:32

Chelsea’s three-match winning streak in the Premier League ended with a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in their previous outing. Goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai put the Reds 3-0 ahead before Christopher Nkunku scored off the bench in an attempt to start an unlikely comeback. However, Luis Diaz added a late fourth from close range to secure the win for Jurgen Klopp’s men. The Blues had endured a successful January until their match against Liverpool. The hosts kept four clean sheets in five games and progressed to the EFL Cup final with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures at Stafford Bridge, winning seven consecutive matches until their draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup. They will move above Newcastle United and into ninth position with a win.

13:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Team news - Wolves

13:17 , Sonia Twigg

Gary O’Neil has made three changes to his team following the 4-3 thriller against Manchester United.

Joao Gomes, Pablo Sarabia and Rayan Ait-Nouri were all in the starting line up at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Sarabia.

Team news - Chelsea

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

Christopher Nkunku will start for Chelsea against Wolves.

Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke drop to the bench, where they are joined by Nicolas Jackson following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Nkunku.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…