Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Cunha hat-trick inspires visitors’ win

Chelsea were handed a second humbling in the space of a week, as Wolves recorded a Premier League double over Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went the match 10th in the league with 31 points after 22 matches, exactly the same position they found themselves in under previous manager Graham Potter last season. Chelsea were handed a humbling with a 4-1 defeat away at current league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night, and were not able to bounce back on Sunday.

Wolves were energetic and came out of the blocks quickly, cancelling out a Cole Palmer opener, before Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick and the Blues had no answer.

Thiago Silva pulled a late goal back to reduce the deficit and make it 4-2, but the Blues were not able to bounce back and try and push for an equaliser. It was Wolves’ first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

Wolves were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United on Thursday when they suffered a 4-3 defeat at home. But the side sit comfortably in mid table, just two points behind their opponents on Sunday with 29 points from 22 matches.

Chelsea XI: Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Nkunku.

Wolves XI: Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Sarabia.

GOAL! Cole Palmer scores Chelsea 1-0 Wolves [19’]

GOAL! Cunha equalises - Chelsea 1-1 Wolves [22’]

Goal! Ait-Nouri scores - Chelsea 1-2 Wolves [41’]

HT: Chelsea 1-2 Wolves

GOAL! Cunha scores his second - Chelsea 1-3 Wolves [63’]

GOAL! Cunha has a hat-trick! - Chelsea 1-4 Wolves [82’ pen]

GOAL! Thiago Silva reduces the deficit - Chelsea 2-4 Wolves [86’]

FT: Chelsea 2-4 Wolves

Cunha scored a hat-trick as Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. Palmer scored the opener with a composed finish into the bottom-left corner, but Wolves went into half-time with the lead despite only creating an xG of 0.35. Cunha netted the leveller after his right-footed effort from the edge defected off Silva and past Petrovic. The Blues were then unlucky for the second time just before half-time. Neto's cutback found Ait-Nouri, who saw his shot from close range hit Disasi on its way in for an own goal. Sterling dragged a shot wide just after the restart before Cunha scored his hat-trick, becoming just the fourth opposition player to do so at Stamford Bridge. He thumped in Neto's pass from the right before adding his third from the penalty spot. Fouled by Gusto, he kept his composure and rolled his spot-kick down the right of the goal. Silva then headed in a consolation for the hosts. Chelsea will now switch their focus to their away FA Cup replay against Aston Villa. As for Wolves, they host a Brentford side in the Premier League that they have already beaten twice this campaign. That’s all, goodbye.

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-4 WOLVES

Chukwuemeka has the ball just outside the box and whips a low, right-footed effort down the middle of the goal. Sa cannot catch it and it goes up in the air, but Dawson reacts quickly to head it behind.

OVER! That could be Chelsea's final chance. A corner from the left drops to Gallagher on the edge of the box, but his right-footed effort goes well off target. The Blues had looked strong at Stamford Bridge in their recent outings, but have struggled against a Wolves side that have countered clinically.

There was a brief spell when Chelsea looked like they could score a third in additional time to make things interesting heading into the final stages, but all of their momentum has ended. Gilchrist shows some intent to try and make things happen for his boyhood club, but he gives away a free-kick in Wolves' defensive third.

Bellegarde looks to add to Chelsea's misery as he races down the right with possession. The Frenchman cuts inside and finds space for a shot with his right foot, but his curling effort is saved by Petrovic.

Disasi looks to curl a cross into the box from the right, but his cross is headed away by Dawson. There was only one player in the area, so there wasn't much of a chance that he would find a team-mate.

CHANCE! Chelsea should have their third goal and a way back into it. Kilman and Jackson race towards a loose ball in the middle of the box, with the defender sliding it away from the forward. Gallagher races in to score, but his low goal-bound effort is blocked.

There will be 10 minutes of additional time. Still time for a Chelsea comeback.

Substitution João Victor Gomes da Silva Matthew James Doherty

Assist Mykhailo Mudryk

Substitution Rayan Aït-Nouri Hugo Bueno López

Goal Thiago Emiliano da Silva

Fernandez has possession on the left inside Wolves' half and looks to find the run of Gilchrist, who surges into the box. However, he puts too much on it and the ball bounces out for a goal-kick. Home fans are starting to leave after a lacklustre display from their side.

Penalty Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

Chilwell is also coming off. He is replaced by Badiashile. Pochettino is trying to delay the penalty getting taken.

Gusto is taken off immediately after scoring a penalty and is replaced by academy graduate Gilchrist.

PENALTY WOLVES! PENALTY WOLVES! Cunha rushes down the left side of the box and gets past Gusto, who slides him down and gives away a penalty.

There are audible frustrations around Stamford Bridge. Jackson has possession on the left corner of the box and tries to roll a pass back into the middle on the edge, but there is nobody there. Chelsea win it back and Chilwell gets down the left, but he sends a cross straight at Sa.

Yellow Card Benjamin James Chilwell

Cunha races down the left and doesn't have a lot of support around him. He holds onto it well and looks to find the run of Bellegarde with a pass with the outside of his right foot, but it is just too far ahead of the substitute inside the box.

Poor from Gallagher. He has the chance to put the ball into the box from a free-kick on the left but lifts it over everyone and away from danger. Lemina gets there before Mudryk and heads it out for a throw-in.

Wolves beat Brentford 4-1 in their last Premier League game in London, ending a 14-game winless run in the capital (drawing three and losing 11). They last won consecutive away league games against London sides in January/February 2022, the first one of which was at Brentford.

Nkunku hasn't been able to make an impact in Chelsea's attack after scoring off the bench against Liverpool and is now coming off for Chukwuemeka.

Substitution Pedro Lomba Neto Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Substitution Pablo Sarabia García Thomas Glyn Doyle

Wolves fans are certainly confident. They are cheering every pass, with the visitors playing it around with pace. Gallagher is not happy and goes through Cunha.

Substitution Raheem Shaquille Sterling Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea have conceded four or more goals in three different Premier League games this season, going down 4-1 against Liverpool last time out. They last conceded at least four goals in more separate league games in the 1990-91 campaign (four). Wolves have already scored three and will only get more opportunities as Chelsea commit more men forward to try and get back into it. Frustrations are starting to show for the hosts.

CHANCE! Jackson almost makes an impact off the bench. Gusto hasn't had much of a chance to display his attacking quality but finds Jackson with a curling cross into the box from the right. The striker meets the ball but heads his effort wide of the left post from close range.

OVER! Wolves go close to scoring again. Cunha has netted a brace but uses his invention to chip a pass from the edge of the box on the left across to Sarabia. The Spaniard is free, but he shoots over from close range.

Assist Pedro Lomba Neto

Palmer is put under pressure by a crowd of players just inside Wolves' half but flicks a pass over to Fernández, who finds Gallagher surging forward. The midfielder then slides a pass down the right side of the box to Palmer, but he takes too long trying to work it onto his left foot and his shot is blocked. It comes back to him on the byline, but his cutback deflects into Sa's gloves.

Substitution Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea come forward on the counter down the right, but Gusto cannot escape the speedy Ait-Nouri and wins a corner. Chilwell angles his inswinging cross towards the near post, with Disasi's header deflecting just wide.

Lemina and Neto are over a free-kick just outside the box, with the latter crashing the wall with his strike.

Yellow Card Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

CLOSE! Sarabia has a free-kick in a shooting position just to the left on the edge of the box. He whips his left-footed effort over the wall and crashes the side of the net.

Palmer collects the ball on the left and sends a cross over to Chilwell, who lifts a cross into the middle. There is a lot of height on it and Nkunku tries to win it, but Wolves clear it away. It drops to Palmer, but he cannot get a shot away on his left foot and is crowded out.

Chelsea win a corner on the left after the ball is taken off Disasi's head by Kilman. Chilwell's outswinging cross is met by Silva, who towers over his marker but lifts his header well over the bar.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches when leading at half-time (winning four) dating back to September 16 2023 against Liverpool (losing 3-1). They started the half quickly through Neto, but Sterling's missed chance has given the home fans something to cheer for.

WIDE! What an opportunity for Sterling. Palmer has possession on the left and he lofts a pass down the left side of the box to Chilwell, who drops a first-time pass back to Sterling. He is in space, but the winger drives his low effort past the bottom-right corner.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s deflected goal has been changed to an own goal by Axel Disasi.

CHANCE! Woves start the half quickly. Neto collects possession inside Chelsea's half and surges into the box, using his strength to hold off Gusto. He pushes away the defender and gets a shot away from a tight angle that is pushed away by Petrovic.

Chelsea get the ball rolling again through Nkunku.

Wolves had seven shots in the first half and hit the target three times but their xG (expected goals) of 0.35 suggests they are fortunate to have scored twice. Two huge defections beat Petrovic, who was given no chance on either occasion. The visitors have had just 39.1 per cent of the possession, but have almost completely nullified a Chelsea attack that lacks ideas. Palmer has looked to make things happen on the ball and scored Chelsea's goal, but he needs more support. Nkunku has had just 12 touches, with Sterling lacking much of an end product on the left.

Wolves came from behind to lead Chelsea 2-1 in the first half at Stamford Bridge. The hosts dominated possession in the early stages and took the lead through Palmer, who netted his 10th goal of the season. The Blues combined with a neat passing move before Caicedo played a pass down the right side of the box to Palmer. The former Manchester City man kept his composure in front of goal, slotting his effort into the bottom-left corner. However, the hosts weren't ahead for long. Gomes won possession off Caicedo and rolled a pass over to Cunha on the left. The Brazilian moved inside before seeing his shot deflect off Silva to beat Petrovic. Sterling then lashed a strike well off target from a tight angle before O'Neil's men took the lead. Pedro surged down the right and sent a cutback into Ait-Nouri, whose shot from close range went in off Disasi for an own goal.

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 1-2 WOLVES

Chilwell bursts forward from his left-back position and slides a pass down the left to Sterling, who is well offside. A reflection of Chelsea's attacking play in the first half.

The Wolves fans are certainly enjoying it in the away end. Chelsea, who looked in control after scoring, have conceded two deflected goals and now find themselves behind. Petrovic was given no chance with either of them.

There will be four minutes of additional time.

Assist Pedro Lomba Neto

Goal Rayan Aït-Nouri

Yellow Card Pedro Lomba Neto

Chilwell's outswinging corner from the left is headed away by Dawson, who is not put under any pressure in the middle of the box. Chelsea's only moment of real quality came from Palmer's goal, with the hosts struggling to create any clear opportunities.

Semedo is the first Wolves player to go into the book.

Wolves have only had 37.7 per cent of the possession but always have a threat on the counter through Neto. He is shown a lot of clever touches in Chelsea's half, with the hosts struggling to contain him at times.

Caicedo has possession just inside Wolves defensive third and slides a pass across to Fernandez on his left. The Argentina international is not put under any pressure and tries his luck from a distance, but his curling effort goes over the bar.

Palmer has scored his 10th goal in the Premier League this season, scoring for the first time since January 13 2024 against Fulham.

Fernandez receives the ball inside the box on the right and looks to protect it from Lemina. He goes to the ground after a tangle of legs and a slight nudge, but his claims for a penalty are ignored.

OVER! Sarabia has disappointed with two of his free-kick deliveries so far but finds the head of Cunha with a ball into the box from the left this time. Cunha gets above of his marker and gets good contact on his effort, but he loops it just over the bar.

Gusto trips Cunha on the outside of the box on the left and gives away a free-kick.

Gusto sends a weak pass backwards in Chelsea's half, with Ait-Nouri making the most of the loose ball. He races down the left and looks to get a cross into the box, but Gusto recovers brilliantly to make a sliding block.

CHANCE! Toti pushes Palmer to the floor on the right and concedes a free-kick after some deliberation from the referee. Chilwell looks like he is going to cross it but sends a low pass into Sterling, who blasts a shot well over from inside the box.

Chelsea have won each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 22 at Stamford Bridge (drawing nine and losing nine). They last won more consecutively at home between February and July 2020 (six). The hosts will be disappointed that they were not able to build on their lead, with Wolves equalising almost immediately.

Wolves now have the momentum. The visitors win a free-kick on the right, with Sarabia delivering a left-footed cross into the box. However, Disasi leaps the highest to head it away.

Assist João Victor Gomes da Silva

Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

Assist Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Silky from Lemina. Palmer tries to weave his way through Wolves' defence down the right side of the box, but several defenders crowd him out. It comes to Lemina on the byline, with the midfielder put under pressure by Palmer next to his own goal. The former Southampton man then sends a backheel to a team-mate to retain possession under pressure.

Neto rushes down the right and into space before pulling a low cross into the heart of the box. Gusto gets across to clear it away, but he makes a slight mess of it. However, the ball bounces back to Petrovic, who claims it.

Semedo has a throw-in on the right and he quickly combines with Sarabia to find space behind Chilwell. However, Sarabia's pass inside is too heavy, allowing Chelsea to regain possession. The away side are targetting their attacks down the right.

Wolves had three shots in the first five minutes but have been forced to defend after a fast start. Chelsea are controlling possession but must be careful on the ball as most of the chances they have conceded have come from loose passes.

WIDE! Palmer gets involved for the first time. He sizes up Ait-Nouri on the right and drives inside to find space for a shot on the edge of the box. He then whips a low effort wide of the post. It deflects on the way through and Chelsea have a corner, but Sa catches the cross with ease.

Sterling has the ball on the left next to the touchline and sends a clever pass inside to Nkunku. He looks to flick it over the head of Dawson to move into the box, but the defender blocks the ball. Ambitious shouts of handball from the hosts are ignored by the referee.

Fernandez makes a late tackle on Semedo and gives away a free-kick on the right in a crossing position. Sarabia curls it into the box with his left foot, but Chelsea head it away.

Nkunku is looking lively in the opening few minutes. He races onto the end of a loose ball in Wolves' box and flicks it away from Sa, who gets a slight touch on the ball. The Frenchman tries to turn a shot in from a tight angle, but Dawson gets across to block it behind.

Chelsea are sloppy in possession again, allowing Neto to win the ball on the edge of the box. He slides it across to Cunha, who sends a curling shot towards the bottom-left corner. However, Petrovic gets down to save it.

SAVE! Wolves have the first opportunity to score. Neto wins possession down the left and drives into the box before having a low shot towards the near post pushed away by Petrovic.

Neto will be the player to watch for Wolves as they aim to complete a famous league double over Chelsea. He has been involved in seven goals in his last seven away games for Wolves in all competitions, scoring two and assisting five.

Wolves get this Premier League clash under way. Neto with the first kick.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Wolves (winning six and drawing four), since a 2-1 loss in March 1979. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Wolves make three alterations to the side that started their 4-3 loss to United. Sarabia netted a penalty off the bench and starts instead of Bellegarde on the right side of the attack. Gomes is picked ahead of Doyle in the midfield, with Ait-Nouri preferred ahead of Doherty on the left.

Chelsea make two changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Liverpool in their previous Premier League match. Nkunku scored off the bench and is rewarded with a start, replacing Madueke in the attack. Badiashile gave away a penalty against the Reds and is dropped to the bench. Gusto comes in at right-back, with Disasi moving into centre-back. Jackson returns to the squad after featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Harvey Griffiths, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha; Pedro Neto.

CHELSEA SUBS: Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Marcus Bettinelli, Nicolas Jackson, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Alfie Gilchrist, Lucas Bergstrom.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Cole Palmer.

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux and will move above the Blues if they can complete the double over them for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign. Gary O’Neil’s men surged up the table after three successive wins and a draw in their previous four league outings, but their unbeaten run ended with a loss to Manchester United in a seven-goal thriller. They were 3-1 behind heading in the 85th minute, but goals from Max Kilman and Pedro Neto levelled the score late on. However, Kobbie Mainoo struck a 97th-minute winner, dribbling the ball through the legs of Kilman before curling a low effort into the bottom-right corner. Wolves had been seven unbeaten in all competitions before their most recent defeat, with this being their first game on their travels since a 2-0 away win over rivals West Brom in the FA Cup.

Chelsea’s three-match winning streak in the Premier League ended with a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in their previous outing. Goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai put the Reds 3-0 ahead before Christopher Nkunku scored off the bench in an attempt to start an unlikely comeback. However, Luis Diaz added a late fourth from close range to secure the win for Jurgen Klopp’s men. The Blues had endured a successful January until their match against Liverpool. The hosts kept four clean sheets in five games and progressed to the EFL Cup final with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures at Stafford Bridge, winning seven consecutive matches until their draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup. They will move above Newcastle United and into ninth position with a win.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Gary O’Neil has made three changes to his team following the 4-3 thriller against Manchester United.

Joao Gomes, Pablo Sarabia and Rayan Ait-Nouri were all in the starting line up at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Sarabia.

Christopher Nkunku will start for Chelsea against Wolves.

Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke drop to the bench, where they are joined by Nicolas Jackson following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Nkunku.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…