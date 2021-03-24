Chelsea vs Wolfsburg: How to watch Women’s Champions League quarter-final

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea take on Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League today.

The first leg will take place on Wednesday, with both games being played at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest.

And Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, whose side are ‘home’ first, said: “I’ve got a lot of experience in my team, and I’m looking forward to watching them cope with playing against a team that has won, every time, in the biggest games against us.

“I’m extremely curious to see how far we’ve progressed in the last three years. The way we’re playing, I’m sure we’ve got qualities that will hurt Wolfsburg.”

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the match?

The game takes place on Wednesday 24 March with kick-off at 4pm.

How can I watch it?

It is being broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Subscribers can also watch the game online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app on supported devices.

Who is going to win?

Chelsea 11/10

Draw 9/4

Wolfsburg 2/1