Chelsea vs West Ham confirmed line-ups for Premier League match today, team news and kick-off time

Mateo Kovacic celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal: Getty

Chelsea host West Ham at Stamford Bridge aiming to iron out their issues seen midweek in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

West Ham are desperately searching for form themselves though, but could relish hitting the Blues on the break and exposing their inability to control games this season.

Eden Hazard’s double did for the Hammers last season in this fixture in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

With the loss to Manchester City last weekend, Frank Lampard will be keen to get back to winning ways to stay within touching distance of Leicester and also maintain their lead over a resurgent Tottenham since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic; Pulisic, Pedro, Giroud

West Ham: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Valbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Anderson, Snodgrass, Antonio, Fornals

When is it?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 30 at Stamford Bridge.

Is the match on TV or is there a live stream?

Unfortunately the game is not available on TV or a live stream in the UK due to the ban on TV coverage which is between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Odds

Chelsea 2/7

Draw 5/1

West Ham 8/1

Team News

Tammy Abraham is out with a hip injury picked up against Valencia. Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley are back in contention having resumed training, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, too, is almost over his hamstring injury.

Issa Diop serves a one-game ban, while the Hammers are still without the injured Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini.

The intrigue comes with who Manuel Pellegrini puts between the sticks: Lukasz Fabianski is injured and Roberto has been under scrutiny for a series of errors, meaning David Martin could make his Premier League debut.