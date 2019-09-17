Chelsea vs Valencia player ratings: Champions League review as Ross Barkley blows Blues’ big chance

Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
Getty Images
Getty Images

Chelsea suffered defeat in their opening Champions League game of the season after missing a late penalty.

A tight first half finished goalless as Frank Lampard made his debut as a manager in Europe's elite competition.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In the second period it was Rodrigo who broke the deadlock, scoring from a set-piece as Chelsea's slack defending was revealed once again.

The Blues were handed a brilliant late opportunity to save a point from the game when VAR intervened to give them a penalty for a questionable handball.

But Ross Barkley smashed the penalty against the crossbar and over.

Take a look through the gallery to see how every Chelsea player rated.

What to Read Next