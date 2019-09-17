Chelsea vs Valencia player ratings: Champions League review as Ross Barkley blows Blues’ big chance

Getty Images

Chelsea suffered defeat in their opening Champions League game of the season after missing a late penalty.

A tight first half finished goalless as Frank Lampard made his debut as a manager in Europe's elite competition.

In the second period it was Rodrigo who broke the deadlock, scoring from a set-piece as Chelsea's slack defending was revealed once again.

The Blues were handed a brilliant late opportunity to save a point from the game when VAR intervened to give them a penalty for a questionable handball.

But Ross Barkley smashed the penalty against the crossbar and over.

Take a look through the gallery to see how every Chelsea player rated.