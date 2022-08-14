Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte both red carded in fiery Chelsea vs Tottenham draw - GETTY IMAGES

This was a fierce clash of bitter, heavyweight rivals who clearly do not like each other – and we are not just talking about Chelsea against Tottenham. Thomas Tuchel against Antonio Conte felt far more intense than anything that happened among the players or fans. And that was intense enough.

Somehow Spurs escaped with a draw, through Harry Kane’s 96th-minute header from a corner, but that does not go close to telling the story as Tuchel and Conte were both sent off at the final whistle after an ugly clash following what is meant to be a polite, courteous handshake.

Both had already been booked as they went nose-to-nose, sparking another melee after Spurs’ first equaliser. The end proved too much for them with Tuchel refusing to let go of Conte’s hand, yelling at him to look him in the eye before players and backroom staff piled in to try to pull them apart.

Eventually they were separated and shown red cards by referee Anthony Taylor, who should also have brandished one earlier, just before Kane’s goal, when Cristian Romero clearly pulled Marc Cucurella’s hair at a corner. Even after a Var check, Romero escaped sanction, with Tuchel raging at what he felt was a litany of errors by the match officials.

Ultimately, and remarkably given Chelsea’s dominance, there was nothing to separate the sides. If Spurs, with their new ambition and belief under Conte, arrived to make a statement then they achieved that even if the message was more one of resilience than anything else. Like Tuchel, Conte will never back down and that is what he expects from his players. It certainly was not “Spursy”.

“We showed we are tough opponents,” Conte said, and while it is now one win in 38 games at Stamford Bridge for Spurs, it felt like a victory for them.

“Welcome to the House of Fun, Todd & Co,” read a banner unfurled along the Shed End prior to kick-off and, with co-owner Todd Boehly in attendance, Chelsea set about living up to that claim. For more than an hour it was pure fun for Chelsea as they ran all over Spurs.

Conte started with none of his summer signings but it was the introduction of the most expensive of them, Richarlison, that did ultimately make the difference. Tuchel started with three of his and all played their part, including in combining for the opening goal.

With N’Golo Kante running the midfield, the pressure was relentless. It eventually told with a clever backheel from Raheem Sterling into Kai Havertz’s path, and his low shot was turned away by Hugo Lloris’s outstretched leg. Cucurella’s corner ran through to the unmarked Kalidou Koulibaly, who crashed a right-foot volley spinning into the net.

Spurs were reeling with Chelsea gaining up to 70 per cent possession. The only respite, apart from springing Chelsea’s high defensive line once with Ryan Sessegnon’s shot blocked by Edouard Mendy, came from the drinks break midway through the half.

It continued to be all Chelsea and Tuchel’s only complaint can be that they did not score more given their superiority. Conte finally reacted, changing shape to a 4-4-2 with Richarlison partnering Kane, who should have equalised when sent through by Eric Dier only to drag his shot wide. Sterling also shot over, before the controversy exploded.

It certainly looked like Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Havertz deep in the Spurs half but Taylor played on and inevitably the visitors scored. Chelsea were apoplectic, although replays showed that Bentancur got the slightest of touches on the ball.

It was Jorginho losing possession in his own area that actually led to the goal, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up and drilling a low shot from 20 yards that left Mendy unsighted as it found the corner of the goal. The managers erupted, and it does not help that the technical areas at Stamford Bridge are so tight.

When Havertz volleyed wide just seven yards out from Reece James’s cross, it seemed Chelsea were going to be frustrated, but instead the frustration belonged to Conte, who saw his side concede again as he desperately tried to make more changes and revert to a 3-4-3.

Dejan Kulusevski lost the ball with a pass swept into Sterling. Suddenly it was two against one and Sterling turned the ball wide to the unattended James, who shot past Lloris.

Now Spurs showed they are different under Conte, who continued to demand and cajole from the touchline. When Mendy tipped over Ben Davies’s corner deep into injury time, there was another corner. After Romero escaped punishment for the hair pull, Spurs escaped with a point as Kane rose at close range.

The goal sparked wild scenes with players hurtling towards the arms of the away fans, Romero screaming in James’s face, Chelsea substitute Mateo Kovavic clashing with Conte after the manager had jumped into the tunnel… and then that handshake.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2: As it happened. . .

Post match stats

Despite conceding in injury time, Chelsea remain unbeaten across their last eight Premier League encounters with Tottenham Hotspur, taking 20 points from a possible 24 in this fixture (W6 D2).

● Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 38 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D13 L24), a 3-1 win in April 2018 in the Premier League.

● Chelsea have conceded more goals at home than any other team in the Premier League since the start of April (14 in seven matches). The Blues have conceded in the 90th minute in three of their last six home Premier League matches, as many as in their previous 75 league games at Stamford Bridge combined.

● In his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League, Marc Cucurella equalled his assist tally at Brighton in the competition (one assist in 35 apps); both of his assists to date in the Premier League have come at Stamford Bridge (also for Brighton vs Chelsea in December 2021).

● Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly scored his 14th goal in his 238th appearance while playing in Europe’s big five leagues, with all 14 from coming from inside the penalty area following set pieces.

● Reece James has been directly involved in 15 goals in 28 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League since the start of last season (6 goals, 9 assists), the most of any defender.

● Spurs forward Harry Kane has scored 42 goals in Premier League London derby matches, the second most of any player after Thierry Henry (43).

● Harry Kane (for Spurs) has equalled Sergio Agüero (for Manchester City) for the most goals scored for a single club in the Premier League (184). Kane scored his 13th 90th minute goal in the competition, second only to Jermain Defoe (15).

● Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both received a card in three different Premier League games since the start of last season, the most of any two managers in the competition.

Antonio Conte

"It is better to talk about the game. It was an exciting, difficult game. We want to play competitive. I don't want to comment on the situation, it is not the most important thing. If there was a problem it was not between me and him. We are here to speak about football, not a situation between the two coaches."

"Lot of space between our line with the zonal marking."

Geoff Shreeves putting lots of good questions here but Conte won't play ball so I won't take up your time by transcribing his studiedly bland quotes about marking. He takes the Wenger defence when asked about Romero pulling the hair of Cuccurella.

Thomas Tuchel

"Well I thought when you shake hands you look into each others eyes. He had a different opinion. It was emotional. He was happy when he equalised. It got a bit heated. We both got a red card? It was not necessary. But a lot of things were not necessary. Another poor decision from the ref."

The first booking?

"No problem. No problem. It is emotional. It is football. We don't need comments now, you to heat it up. Just look at the game. It is Premier League. You like it, You love it, no? We are emotional.

"If we meet, we meet. If not, not. It is not a problem. It is between a football match. It is between men. Between two competitors. Come on guys. Nothing bad happened."

"We were brilliant but both goals cannot stand. There is only one team who deserves to win. I am sorry for my team. The first goal a clear foul on Kai Havertz. Then Richarlison is clearly offside. We played a fantastic match. Since when can you pull hair on a football field."

"Second goal also offside. I didn't take Jorginho off because of the goal."

[running down touchline] "Half way I thought I should not be doing this. But it was pure joy. Perhaps it offends other people. Guys, you report for days and days about how big a derby it is, you cannot complain now when it is emotional!"

Souness

"Unless you have played professional sport, you don't know how desperate you become. Tuchel is angry with himself, we should have won."

That's right, nobody outside of football ever experiences want or frustration.

Souey adds: "I think we have got our football back today. Football as I would enjoy football. Men at it. Blow for blow. And the referee letting them get on with it."

Who would you fancy in a square go?

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea - Getty

Handshake

Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Antonio Conte clash - Getty

Managers clash

Twitter reactions

Nizaar Kinsella: "Poetic that it is the same scoreline as the 'Battle of Stamford Bridge'."

John Brewin: "The first Battle of Stamford Bridge finished King Harold Godwinson 1-0 Harald Hardrada. Godwinson lost in the next round to William the Conqueror."

Sky's Dave Jones

comes in with: "It is a man's game but as Karen points out, it is also a woman's game as well. We have seen the former Chelsea captain make a few tackles in her time. Ha ha ha. She would have enjoyed it out there, that's for sure."

06:46 PM

Graeme Souness

"What an advert for our league. Absolutely fantastic. These two games I have seen today, we are not seeing players throwing themselves to the floor, simulation. I've not seen that. It's a man's game again. And I thought the referee had a fabulous game."

Karen Carney

"Kante has tried to bring the intimidation factor, recruiting six foot players and you saw that today."

06:44 PM

Jamie Carragher

"30 years of the Premier League and we are so lucky to have it. Games like this are why it is so loved around the world."

Harry Kane

"Tough game, and it had the lot. We were not good enough in the first half but we carried on fighting. We were a bit late in our press first half and good teams punish you.

"Second half, we made some tactical changes.

"Every time we won it back, they pressed us. I couldn't really see where it went when I flicked the header, it was nice to see it go in particularly having missed one earlier.

"This season is a marathon not a sprint with the World Cup but important for us to show who we are.

"Disappointing to see the red card at the end (for the managers) but these are emotional games, London derby, passion."

Reactions

Ali Tweedale: "Looked at the end like Tuchel did that absolutely hilarious thing that happens *all the time* in amateur football when a player doesn't let go of an opponent's hand when doing the post-match handshake. The pettiest thing in the world."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte reacts after clashing with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel - Reuters

This was the moment at the whistle

Here the managers are going at it earlier

Both managers have been red carded

They shake hands but one either yanked at the other or said something and they both kick off! Players from both sides surround their gaffers. All very good entertainment.

Full time: Chelsea 2 Spurs 2

No chance for any further football, but we can now get straight to another flashpoint between the managers!

GOAL! Chelsea 2 Spurs 2 (Kane 90+)

Spurs have done it! They've equalised with a late, late goal from none other than Harry Kane. It is a brilliant inswinging corer from the right with the left foot. Harry Kane gets up above all and he has glanced the header in. He goes bananas, Spurs are delirious and Kane runs over to celebrate with the travelling fans.

James, who has been the man of the match, probably guilty for losing Kane.

90 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

The corner is aimed at the near post, Ben Davies with the flick on and a Chelsea man gets the last contact.

Spurs win another corner and there's some sort of bovver for VAR to sort out.

ROMERO HAS PULLED CUCURELLA'S HAIR!

Spurs can have another corner.

90 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

Kane wins a freekick in collision with Reece James. This gives Spurs a really good position for the set piece, a sort of hockey short corner type. Curled in. Bissouma, I think, with the effort. They don't get a goal, but they do get another corner.

87 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

A raft of changes in recent minutes. Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic replace N'Golo Kante and Raheem Sterling. Lucas Moura on for Emerson Royal. Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic replace Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-Min for Spurs.

86 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

Romero with a very predictable foul on Havertz.

Chelsea look the more likely scorers but Spurs still carrying a threat.

84 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

Great atmosphere there, just the right amount of spite and drama. Havertz goes into the book for putting his face into that of Romero.

Thomas Tuchel was furious at the Spurs equaliser

82 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

Kante down and has taken a knock.

Jorginho substituted for Azpilicueta a coupla minutes back.

80 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

Suggestion is that Conte overdid it with his celebration of the Spurs goal; hence bench argy-bargy and Tuchel touchline sprint.

Tuchel brings legitimacy back to the premier league. A bit like Jose Mourinho at the start. This is what we have been missing. pic.twitter.com/RcrsWbPjl7 — H ⚽🔭🚀 (@NewtonsTenthLaw) August 14, 2022

79 mins: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1

And Tuchel is galloping down the touchline in the Jose Mourinho style!

As Sky's Martin Tyler points out, he has already been booked, and you are supposed to get a yellow if you leave the technical area.

GOAL! Chelsea 2 Spurs 1 (James 78)

Brilliant play from Chelsea! They attack down the left, drawing Spurs defenders to them. Kante picks out Sterling, he has James on the overlap. Reece is in splendid isolation as he purrs into the penalty area and smacks the ball past a defenceless Lloris.

75 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 1

How has he missed this? It should be 2-1 Chelsea all day long. James gets down the right, delivers the cross, and Havertz has somehow managed to put it wide from point-blank.

70 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 1

Jamie Carragher spot on: "Everyone says we don't like to see that but I love it!"

chelsea vs tottenham spurs live score premier league latest updates - Reuters

69 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 1

Tuchel and Conte got right up in each other's face! Not sure what was said, or if the celebration upset the Chelsea bench?

Looks like it is going to be a booking for both managers.

SPURS ARE LEVEL! 😲



GOAL! Chelsea 1 Tottenham 1 (Højbjerg 68)

And there it is! Chelsea want a foul, justifiably, for a tackle on Havertz. The game carries on. Spurs come forward and score.

There's a right barney on the benches! Both sets of staff are up, they're all at each other. Some players also come over to get involved.

There's some frustration, I think, from Chelsea that Jorginho was fouled in the build up. He tried to do too much in the box and lost it. Spurs slipped the ball to Højbjerg who hit a speculative shot that maybe takes a wee deflection.

Richarlison was offside as the ball went in but I think you would be hard pushed to argue that he was interfering with play. VAR: the goal stands.

67 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

You just wonder if this is going to be one of those days for Chelsea.... They should have put Spurs away.

65 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Spurs manage to turn attack into defence. They have a corner, Richarlison fails to control it, Chelsea break at speed, and it needs a good tackled from Emerson Royale-with-Cheese to snuff out the danger.

61 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Just a couple of seconds later, Spurs break. Kane is played through. One on one. And he.... shoots wide. Oooyaah. You really would have backed him to score there. He looks like he cannot quite believe it.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur - Getty

60 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Raheem! So close. Loftus-Cheek tries to dance his way through, seems to want to walk it into the net. Perhaps he can go on loan to Arsenal? Eventually he shoots, it rebounds to Sterling, and he fires over. Big chance to settle it.

56 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Richarlison comes on for Spurs and is soon putting it about up front. Good energy as always from him.

Ryan Ses is the man who makes way.

55 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

As it turns out, the corner - Chelsea's seventh - is headed over by Kalidou Koulibaly. Him again!

54 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Jamie Carragher highlights some peculiar tactics from Spurs at a corner. They're marking zonally. But we then have a strange situation where fully FOUR Spurs blokes are standing within a few feet of each other at the far post, while all the Chelsea players are miles away on the other side of the area!

52 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

50 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Loftus-Cheek goes down under very gentle contact from Ben Davies, handing Chelsea another useful spot for a freekick.

48 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Good diagonal forward from Kane, Harry dropping very deep and playing what Jamie Carragher describes as "a lovely, weighted pass" that is right into the path of Son. Chelsea keeper Mendy appears unsure as to whether he should stay or come but does enough eventually to intercept.

46 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

But it's Chelsea who have their foot on the gas as the second half begins. Loftus-Cheek drives forward and frees Havertz, a dangerous situation this. But his cross is cut out.

05:34 PM

No subs at half time

For either side. Here we go for round two, then.

Tuchel must be inspiring the Chelsea guys

Mount has made four tackles, the most on the pitch, and he's hardly the blood and thunder type.

What do Spurs do?

They cannot seem to get near Jorginho in midfield. He and Mount have been allowed the run of the place. Sterling and Havertz showing early signs of a partnership. James being booked might make him play less aggressively? Maybe try and overload him?

Marc Cucurella has impressed with his corner delivery

05:19 PM

Half time: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

If you had "Chelsea's new centre half scores a thunderous volley" on your bingo card then pat yourself on the back, and do please feel free to send in betting tips.

The identity of the scorer might have come as a surprise but the run of play was all Chelsea. Spurs lucky not to be dead and buried.

45 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

A few minutes will be added. Conte has got it all to do in the half time team talk. They have been thoroughly outplayed.

44 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Jorginho is bossing this. Has all the time in the world here to measure out a probing, diagonal pass. Lotfus-C very close to nodding that in.

05:15 PM

Keeping cool

Heart-warming football family scenes

40 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Chelsea win a corner. Wonder if Spurs will pick up the massive centre half this time?

This one is well defended. Spurs actually manage to break with the ball, via Son. James hauls him down for a clear yellow card.

05:09 PM

39 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Chelsea not just playing the better football, they also appear to be quicker to the ball.

38 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Loftus-Cheek now, he gets down the right and turns inside, beats a man but runs out of road in a crowed penalty area.

36 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Mason Mount with an effort. Given far too much time by the Tottenham midfield, he cuts inside from the left and drives at the goal. Hits it well enough but not accurately.

New Chelsea owner seems happy with his purchase

Owen Wilson's in

30 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Tottenham cannot get a kick. Of the ball, that is. They're kicking Chelsea a bit. Kulusevksi clips Mount, and that gives the hosts another handily placed set piece. Spurs defend that a bit more solidly.

27 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Harry Kane issuing a few instructions at the drinks break.

26 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

Another corner for Chelsea and, would you believe it, Koulibaly has been left free again in the area! Again he tries a volley, this one would have been even more spectacular I think. Leaping, acrobatic, bit wide. This guy looks to have all the toys!

Drinks break.

23 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

James and Loftus-Cheek both having very good games. Super movement, full of running.

21 mins: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0

No immediate response from Spurs, who look like they are having a hot and difficult afternoon so far.

GOAL! Chelsea 1 Spurs 0 (Koulibaly 19)

Absolute SCREAMER! A corner floated over and the big centre back has been left totally unmarked 15 yards out. In fairness, they cannot have expected him to do this: he's hit a glorious, technically accomplished volley that flies into the net, giving Lloris no chance. "That was Glenn Hoddle-esque!" says Jamie Carragher on Sky.

18 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

And another food move! Driving down the right, Havertz and Sterling seem to be linking up well so far, and Havertz is through! Flashes his shot wide of goal via a slight deflection. Sorry, I didn't do either forward or keeper justice there: Lloris got down well to turn that wide.

That is a corner.

17 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

Chelsea are the side on the front foot, no question, but selecting the wrong option at the key moments so far. With Spurs pinned back, looking stretched and a little flustered, Chelsea shoot wide.

15 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

Kante receives the ball, gets a lucky bounce off an opponent and tries a shot. Blocked.

10 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

Chelsea appear to have drawn the early sting of Spurs' busy start, and are now getting Mount and Jorginho on the ball. Both playing an attractive pass or two here.

5 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

Nice little chipped/scooped pass through from H Kane finds Emerson Royal but he cannot get the ball under control to put it in the middle.

A vigorous start from both sides, with Tottingham having the better of it.

Matt Law has identified a Boehly banner in the crowd.

3 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

An early freekick for Spurs. Son tries to whip it in deep but miscalculates and has just hoofed that over.

1 mins: Chelsea 0 Spurs 0

A direct ball hit forward straight away but it goes out of play for a THFC goal kick. Looks like a back three for Chelsea.

The players are ready

The hosts will kick off.

Kick off coming up shortly

4.30pm is the off.

Harry Kane

"You have to prepare well. We have trained in the heat all week and it will be important to keep the ball well. Try to work hard."

Tuchel

"We go for a back three to match the speed of Son. I think you need five to defend against their aggressive wing backs."

Some stats and trends

Since losing consecutive Premier League games against Spurs in 2018, Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against their London rivals (W6 D1), conceding only one goal in that run.

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D12 L24), a 3-1 win in April 2018 in the Premier League.

Chelsea are facing Spurs in their first home league match of the season for the first time since the 1958-59 campaign, winning 4-2. The other two occasions they’ve done so they have lost, in 1913-14 (1-3) and 1923- 24 (0-1).

Tottenham have won 99 Premier League London derby matches, and could be the third side to reach 100 victories after Chelsea and Arsenal. However, only West Ham (112) have lost more such matches than Spurs (97).

Chelsea have lost two of their last three home Premier League London derby matches (W1), as many as they had in their previous 17 (W12 D3). The Blues have conceded eight goals in these three games, as many as in their previous 16 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games by an aggregate score of 13-1, the longest current winning run in the competition. Meanwhile, since losing 3-2 at Man Utd in March, Spurs have won the most games (9), scored the second highest number of goals (31), and conceded the fewest goals (6, excluding promoted teams) of all Premier League sides.

For a second consecutive Premier League match Chelsea will face a former manager, with Spurs’ Antonio Conte following Everton’s Frank Lampard. It is the first time a side has faced managers in back-to-back games who’ve previously taken charge of them in the top-flight since Chelsea in October 2016, when Conte himself led them to wins over Claudio Ranieri (3-0 vs Leicester) and José Mourinho (4-0 vs Man Utd).

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored 41 Premier League London derby goals, second only to Thierry Henry (43). However, he’s failed to score in any of his last five against Chelsea, only having longer goalless runs against Manchester City (7 between 2017 and 2021) and Manchester United (6 between 2014 and 2016) in the top-flight.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored his 20th Premier League goal against Everton, with 18 of those penalties (90%), the highest percentage of goals scored via the penalty spot of any player with 10+ goals in Premier League history. 34% of his attempts at goal have been penalties (21/62) and 44% of his touches within the opposition box have been his penalty attempts (21/48).

Dejan Kulusevski has nine assists in his 19 Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur – only one player has ever hit double figures for assists in his first 20 appearances in the competition. That was Brett Emerton in the 2003-04 season for Blackburn Rovers.

Here is Matt Law from Stamford Bridge

"First look at Stamford Bridge since sanctions were lifted. Chelsea club shop re-open and some of the aesthetic changes being made by the new Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership, as reported in Sam Wallace's article, already evident."

03:44 PM

Here's a behind-the-scenes from Spurs

Smart suits, better bus: how Fabio Paratici sparked a Spurs revolution

Matt Law the man in the know.

Those involved in talks about Kane’s future describe Paratici’s impact as “phenomenal” and with Haaland now at City the smart money is very much on the England captain eventually signing a new Tottenham contract.

Chelsea milestones

Chelsea hand home debuts to three players: Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella. Three very impressive additions to an already strong squad.

Teams

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Perisic, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Bissouma.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Tottenham team news

03:32 PM

Chelsea team news

Chelsea welcome Spurs to Stamford Bridge

Good afternoon, hope you are having a restful and/or enjoyable Sunday. You join us for an eagerly anticipated clash in the Premier League between two teams who both hope to finish in the top four at the expense, perhaps, of their London neighbours. Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge; it is hot in the capital and the kick off will be at 4.30pm.

Tottenham made an impressive start to the campaign with a 4-1 win over Southampton. Ryan Sessegnon scored his first PL goal for Spurs, and dear old Eric Dier also got on the scoresheet, as did Dejan Kulusevski. Tottenham also profited from an own goal. A satisfying start, not least because they had to come from behind before scoring four without reply.

Chelsea also began their season with a win, scoring the only goal from the spot in a scrappy affair at Goodison. Thomas Tuchel used that occasion to introduce summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

More good news for fans of crisis club Manchester United by the way. Their top transfer target would rather come to London than Manchestoh. A mystery, I know.

Frenkie de Jong wants Chelsea move in further blow to Manchester United

According to our man in the know, Mike McGrath, the player sees his future at Chelsea.

That might be further bad tidings for a couple of likeable and talented young bucks at the Bridge, though.

Tuchel has warned Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi that their path into the first team is still crowded with obstacles.

As for Spurs, their is a decent vibe around the club and a sense that this might be the season they move up in the world. Jamie Caragher, however, is urging everyone not to get carried away just yet.

The 'new' Spurs have done nothing yet – we are about to find out if they are the real deal