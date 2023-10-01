Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Chelsea FC Women 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur WFC

19:23

Attempt missed. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

19:22

Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Mia Fishel is caught offside.

19:19

Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

19:18

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic replaces Maren Mjelde.

19:19

Attempt saved. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

19:15

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.

19:18

Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

19:15

Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

19:11

Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea Women).

19:09

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ashley Lawrence replaces Lauren James.

19:09

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten.

19:09

Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

19:11

Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

19:06

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19:05

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

19:05

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:05

Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.

19:05

Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

19:03

Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

18:58

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

18:58

Delay in match because of an injury Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18:58

Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

18:55

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Olga Ahtinen.

18:55

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Jessica Naz replaces Drew Spence.

18:55

Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

18:55

Attempt blocked. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

18:55

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18:55

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sjoeke Nüsken.

18:55

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

18:49

Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18:55

Foul by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18:49

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

18:55

Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

18:49

Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

18:46

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Olga Ahtinen.

18:44

Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

18:55

Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

18:55

Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

18:44

Attempt saved. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren James.

18:44

Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Fishel.

18:42

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

18:41

Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

18:39

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

18:38

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

18:22

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

18:20

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

18:22

Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

18:22

Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.

18:16

Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18:14

Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Niamh Charles is caught offside.

18:12

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

18:09

Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18:08

Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren James.

18:06

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Angharad James.

18:04

Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

18:03

Foul by Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18:02

Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18:02

Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

18:00

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

18:00

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17:56

Delay in match because of an injury Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

17:56

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

17:54

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

17:51

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17:49

Delay in match because of an injury Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

17:49

Offside, Chelsea Women. Mia Fishel tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

17:48

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:48

Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17:51

Attempt blocked. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy with a cross.

17:46

Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:43

Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:41

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

17:41

Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olga Ahtinen.

17:39

Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:39

Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

17:37

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.

17:37

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

17:36

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17:36

Delay in match because of an injury Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

17:34

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Grace Clinton tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

17:33

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.

17:32

First Half begins.

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:30

