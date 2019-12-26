Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Amazon Prime Premier League match today online

Frank Lampard celebrates with the Chelsea supporters after victory over Spurs: EPA

Chelsea did the hard part ahead of the festive period by beating Tottenham away but now they face a test they have struggled to pass all season.

A home game against Southampton could prove tougher for Frank Lampard’s side than the derby against Spurs, having struggled to break down opponents at Stamford Bridge.

A double from Willian has provided a four-point cushion in fourth as they pursue qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Saints meanwhile are rejuvenated after a 3-1 win at Aston Villa to secure a cushion of their own, with three points separating them from the drop zone.

Match preview

What are the predicted line-ups?

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Long

What is the team news?

Cesar Azpilicueta hobbled off with 10 minutes to go at Spurs with a hamstring strain, but the Spaniard hopes to be fit. Mateo Kovacic is banned for one game and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out.

Saints could welcome back Kevin Danso from illness, while Moussa Djenepo looks likely to miss out again with a hamstring problem. Yann Valery is still out with a viral infection and will not return in all likelihood until 2020.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Southampton kicks off at 3pm (GMT) on Thursday 26 December.

Where can I watch it? Is there a live stream?

The match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.

What is our prediction?

With Chelsea resurgent, we’ll go for a home win, despite their recent struggles. But after a clean sheet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we expect Saints to score, but eventually lose 2-1.

What are the odds?

Chelsea 3/10

Draw 9/2

Southampton 8/1