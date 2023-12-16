Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Both Chelsea and Sheffield United will be desperate for a win when they meet at Stamford Bridge today.

The Blues have lost three of their last four matches to leave fans angry and to increase the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino's head having been outplayed and outfought by Everton last time out.

But this weekend Chelsea face a Blades side bottom of the table, boasting an even worse run of recent form and with just two wins to their name all season.

Chris Wilder has now had a week to get his feet back under the table ahead of this potentially crucial test.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Sheffield United is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino needs a win (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed on top-level football.

Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel posts Premier League highlights shortly after full-time whereas BBC One will broadcast Match of the Day for an extended replay at 10.25pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United team news

It is bittersweet for Chelsea.

Reece James is back on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury which could see him sidelined for at least three months. Christopher Nkunku, however, is in line to finally make his debut,

Pochettino currently has 12 first-team players ruled out of the game, but Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto while Romeo Lavia will also be assessed. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is a doubt after also coming off against Everton, along with Marc Cucurella.

Sheffield United are also counting their wounded but both Oliver McBurnie and Oliver Norwood are back after suspension. Jack Robinson faces another match banned. George Baldock will be assessed ahead of the game.

Reece James has been sidelined for at least three months (PA)

Chelsea vs Sheffield United prediction

Chelsea were again miserable last time out and are showing few signs of improvement. Their next opponents, though, are equally as poor and do not have the talent on paper to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Pochettino is juggling injuries but there really is no excuse not to beat a Blades side also struggling with fitness woes.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blues have won six of their last eight meetings with the Blades, dating back 30 years.

Chelsea wins: 41

Draws: 16

Sheffield United wins: 28

Chelsea vs Sheffield United match odds

Chelsea: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

Sheffield United: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).