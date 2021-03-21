Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Reece James share a joke (Getty)

Chelsea host Sheffield United with both teams targeting a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

While the Blues have been riding high under Thomas Tuchel, with their unbeaten streak now stretching to 13 games after comfortably beating Atletico Madrid this week to advance to the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Blades have suffered a different experience, with Chris Wilder’s departure and relegation staring them in the face, but the FA Cup provides a welcome distraction after being thumped by Leicester last time out.

The Blues will likely shuffled the pack, as has been common under Tuchel so far, but despite the progress since Frank Lampard’s departure, the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund coach is aware he needs to find the right balance between defence and attack with more cutting edge in the final third: “We lack some precision in the final third and some goals, but we’ve never lacked the work-rate against the ball, touches in the box, shots.

“Maybe we lacked composure but that’s our fault because we work so hard against the ball. It’s about balance and I believe we have that balance in how the players feel.

“We’ll never stop to think about how to create chances, offensive solutions, where to create spaces and to accelerate our attacks. But we also think about counter-pressing.”

Follow live updates from Stamford Bridge, including build-up, analysis and reaction on a big day of football, with the final quarter-final, Leicester vs Manchester United, later on:

