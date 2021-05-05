Chelsea vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

(Getty Images)

Chelsea will look to continue their remarkable turnaround under Thomas Tuchel by reaching the Champions League final tonight when the host Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

The German manager replaced Frank Lampard in January with the club ninth in the Premier League and unfavoured in the Champions League, but results have improved dramatically since.

Chelsea are now favourites to finish the season in the top four and are one game away from their first Champions League final since 2012, while they also have the FA Cup final against Leicester City to come later this month.

The Blues were the better side in the first leg in Madrid last week but were held to a 1-1 draw after Christian Pulisic’s opener was cancelled out by Karim Benzema.

Here’s all the information you need before the Champions League fixture this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday 5 May

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger could return to the side after missing Saturday’s match against Fulham due to injury, but Matteo Kovacic is unlikely to be available after missing the past six matches with a thigh problem. Tuchel was hopeful the midfielder could return but revealed he had suffered a set-back before the Fulham match, so the Croatian is a major doubt to face his former side.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could make his return from a calf injury that has ruled him out since the international break last month, in what would be a major boost to Zidane’s side. Left back Ferland Mendy could be available after missing the first leg due to injury, and could replace Marcelo, who is set to be absent due to election duty in Madrid. Defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out after picking up a thigh injury against Osasuna on Saturday, joining Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Werner

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Real Madrid: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea won’t be awed by the challenge of defeating the 13-time champions after dominating them in the first leg. If the English side can take their chances, they should progress. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

