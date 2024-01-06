Chelsea vs Preston LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Preston LIVE!

Chelsea are eyeing another deep cup run as they host Championship opposition in west London this evening. The Blues will be huge favourites to overcome Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup before they contest the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final showdown against another second-tier side in Middlesbrough in midweek.

Chelsea have achieved back-to-back Premier League wins of late after edging past both Crystal Palace and Luton after Christmas, though Mauricio Pochettino's options to rotate his starting XI today are somewhat limited by another lengthy absentee list that has now stretched into double figures.

North End, meanwhile, approach tonight's challenge amid a disappointing run of form that has seen them lose four of their last five league games to sit down in 14th in the Championship table but still only five points adrift of the play-off places. Follow Chelsea vs Preston in the FA Cup live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Preston latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: BBC Red Button/iPlayer

Chelsea team news: Blues without 10 players

Preston team news: Whatmough sidelined

Standard Sport prediction

Chelsea team news

15:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea's absentee list has stretched into double figures as they prepare to host Preston in the FA Cup

Benoit Badiashile remains sidelined having missed the trip to Luton last weekend and is still in a "reconditioning phase".

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia will also miss the match at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thiago Silva could be rested from the backline, but Ian Maatsen may start despite ongoing talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer. Alfie Gilchrist represents a viable alternative after being promoted from the academy.

In-form Cole Palmer could continue, Armando Broja will replace Nicolas Jackson, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Raheem Sterling is pushing to be recalled to the starting lineup.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Maatsen; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling; Broja

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Chelsea vs Preston

15:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be shown live and free-to-air on the BBC red button service. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Both are free with subscriptions.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Preston!

The Blues kick off their FA Cup campaign with what on paper looks to be a favourable draw, at home to Championship opposition.

As we've seen with Chelsea over the past 18 months or so though, nothing is ever guaranteed.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!