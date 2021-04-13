Chelsea vs Porto predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud (Getty Images)

Chelsea face Porto tonight in the second leg of the opponents’ Champions League quarter-final meeting.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 victors in the reverse fixture last week, with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell getting on the scoresheet for the Blues in Seville.

The Spanish city will also host this evening’s clash, with Porto facing a tough task in their efforts to reach the final four and set up a semi-final against Real Madrid or Liverpool – with the La Liga champions having emerged 3-1 winners from the first leg of those clubs’ last-eight tie.

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and will carry momentum from that victory into this match against the Portuguese champions, who beat Tondela 2-0 in their most recent outing.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT this evening.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can also stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Following a successful first leg and considering their upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Chelsea’s fully fit squad could see some rotations here.

Porto, meanwhile, will be glad to have Taremi and Sergio Oliveira – who has bagged 19 goals so far this season – back from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Porto:Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi; Corona, Uribe, Oliveira, Otavio; Marega, Taremi

Odds

Chelsea: 4/5

Draw: 29/10

Porto: 16/5

Prediction

Chelsea must beware a stunning Champions League comeback, a few of which we’ve seen in recent seasons, but they should have the quality – and composure under Tuchel – to get over the line here. Chelsea 1-0 Porto.

