Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Chelsea welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues have won three of their four games under Thomas Tuchel so far and the new head coach has already made an imprint on the squad, with the likes of Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger returning to the fold. Chelsea know victory tonight will see them move back into the top four after Liverpool’s alarming collapse against Leicester at the weekend, although a title challenge for either side now looks firmly beyond reach. Tuchel took the opportunity to rotate his side for the lacklustre 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Barnsley last week, although Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva remain absent due to injury.

Meanwhile, Newcastle finally brought an end to their torrid run of results a fortnight ago as Callum Wilson scored twice in an upset victory against Everton. Loan signing Joe Willock marked his debut with a goal in another impressive win against Southampton for the Magpies last time out, which has helped to ease fears of relegation at the club. However, news of Wilson’s hamstring injury came as a bitter blow with Steve Bruce’s side still only seven points clear of the bottom three. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of West Ham vs Sheffield United: