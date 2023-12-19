Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

The quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup begin tonight with a fascinating clash at Stamford Bridge. Both Chelsea and Newcastle are in demand of trophies to justify their hefty spending in the transfer market and this competition is often the first port of call for teams not challenging for the league title.

Mauricio Pochettino is still yet to lift a piece of silverware in the English game while it has been over five years since the Blues' last domestic trophy. Christopher Nkunku is set to be on the bench again this evening as he nears his Chelsea debut, with a strong team to be named by Pochettino.

Newcastle have even bigger fitness issues and an even longer wait for a trophy, running back to 1955 after losing last season's Carabao Cup final. However, they are faring better in terms of overall form and hammered the Blues 4-1 in the league last month. Follow Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE with Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella in west London!

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Already got one eye on the final four?

The EFL have confirmed that the semi-final draw will be held after the quarter-final tie between Liverpool and West Ham tomorrow night.

Newcastle in the house

18:41 , Marc Mayo

Former Blues Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall off the Toon bus with Kieran Trippier also in the squad following an injury worry.

Former Blues Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall off the Toon bus with Kieran Trippier also in the squad following an injury worry.

Chelsea team news hint

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and Djordje Petrovic's shirts all hung up with pride in the Stamford Bridge dressing room.

No Robert Sanchez for Chelsea... for a while

18:31 , Marc Mayo

One player who will not be named in the Chelsea team shortly is Robert Sanchez.

Mauricio Pochettino said this week: "It is an injury that’s going to be for a few weeks, I don’t know if two, three, four, five or six.

"We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible."

Chelsea vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off

18:25 , Marc Mayo

We have just over 90 minutes to wait until we get going in this Carabao Cup quarter-final...

Team news often lands early in these cup ties, we're on alert for it any minute now!

Throwback: Chelsea and Newcastle duel in FA Cup semi-final

18:20 , Marc Mayo

It was the Blues who prevailed in this cup tie some 23 years ago.

Head-to-head record

18:14 , Marc Mayo

The Toon are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Chelsea.

Chelsea wins: 78

Draws: 40

Newcastle wins: 56

Latest match odds

18:07 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea to qualify: 4/9

Draw (90 mins): 3/1

Newcastle to qualify: 17/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

18:02

With Newcastle running on empty, Chelsea have a great chance of victory.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Our prediction for the Newcastle line-up

17:56

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Early Newcastle team news

17:51

Newcastle, meanwhile, feared for Fabian Schar and Joelinton after both come on the weekend. They should be available, as will Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall.

Alexander Isak is a major doubt with a groin problem while all of Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are out.

Sven Botman may be ready to start after returning to the bench on the weekend.

What we expect from the Chelsea line-up

17:46

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Sterling; Jackson

Early Chelsea team news

17:40 , Marc Mayo

The Blues welcomed Christopher Nkunku onto the bench for the first time since his signing on Saturday, and Pochettino has said he is available for a late cameo here.

Reece James headlines a large list of injuries for Mauricio Pochettino to contend with.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

17:33 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

17:24 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The season's first piece of major silverware is getting down to crunch time with the Blues and Magpies both desperate to etch their name onto a trophy after some huge spending, and promises, made by both club's owners.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge comes at 8pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction with Nizaar Kinsella at the ground for us and Marc Mayo on play-by-play calls in the blog.