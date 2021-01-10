Is Chelsea vs Morecambe on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Kai Havertz del Chelsea (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea welcome League Two Morecambe FC to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup

The Blues have endured a miserable slump over the festive period, suffering defeats against Arsenal and Man City either side of their draw against Aston Villa. Those dropped points have left Frank Lampard’s side languishing in ninth, although they remain within reach of Liverpool, and the head coach has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with several reports suggesting that his position is under threat.

Lampard will be desperate to win his first piece of silverware as a manager and came within touching distance in this competition last season, when the Blues were defeated by Arsenal in the final at Wembley. He should take the opportunity to heavily rotate his squad, though, in what has been a relentless schedule and youngsters such as Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin will both hope to make the starting eleven.

FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from Chelsea vs Morecambe in the FA Cup

Morecambe have enjoyed a fine start to their season in England’s fourth tier, where they are five points adrift of leaders Carlisle with a game in hand. However, their last two games have been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and it’s yet to be seen what players will be available for the match. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 1.30pm on Sunday 10 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live via BBC’s Red Button service. It will also be available to stream online on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

N’golo Kante and Reece James have been ruled out with injury. Andreas Christensen is also unavailable with Lampard set to rotate his squad.

Brad Lyons has joined Morecambe on loan from Blackburn while Kelvin Mellor is back in first-team training after a 10-day period in isolation.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa, Lawrence, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, Gilmour, Kovacic, Havertz, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Story continues

Morecambe: Halstead, Cooney, Lavelle, Davis, Hendrie, Wildig, Songo’o, Slew, Phillips, Gomes, Stockton*

*Possible Covid-19 absentees yet to be confirmed

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 1/12

Draw - 8/1

Morecambe - 20/1