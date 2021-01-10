Chelsea vs Morecambe LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount celebrates scoring (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon. The Blues have endured a miserable slump over the festive period, suffering defeats against Arsenal and against Manchester City either side of their draw with Aston Villa.

Those dropped points have left Frank Lampard’s side languishing in ninth in the Premier League, although they remain within reach of league-leaders Liverpool, and the head coach has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks with the club hierarchy considering their options with a shortlist of possible successors discussed.

Lampard will be desperate to win his first piece of silverware as a manager and came within touching distance in this competition last season, when the Blues were defeated by Arsenal in the final at Wembley. He has largely resisted the opportunity to heavily rotate his squad with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech all starting.

Morecambe have enjoyed a fine start to their season in England’s fourth tier, where they are five points adrift of leaders Carlisle with a game in hand. However, their last two games have been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and it’s yet to be seen what players will be available for the match.

We’ll have all the latest updates from Stamford Bridge throughout the afternoon: