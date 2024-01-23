Chelsea vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Carabao Cup latest updates and goals after Cole Palmer scores twice

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough remains finely poised ahead of the second leg tonight at Stamford Bridge.

The Championship side secured a slender 1-0 advantage in their home half of the tie and will be eyeing a trip to Wembley for the first time since they won the competition in 2004.

But Chelsea will be confident of progressing to the final after a good recent run of home form, with Mauricio Pochettino’s bloated squad beginning to show signs of gelling.

A late February date against either Fulham or Liverpool awaits the winner.

CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL LIVE

The Championship side secured a narrow 1-0 home win in the first leg

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Broja

Middlesbrough: Glover, Van den Berg, Barlaser, Clarke, Howson, Forss, Engel, Fry, Hackney, Rogers, Crooks

Goal! - Howson puts through his own net to level the tie on aggregate (1-0)

Goal! Enzo Fernandez on the half-hour mark has Chelsea ahead in the tie (2-0)

Goal! Disasi sweeps home a third in the first half for Blues (3-0)

Goal! Palmer rolls in another after a defensive error (4-0)

Goal! Palmer side-foots in his second after routine second half (5-0)

Goal! Madueke immediately bends in another for six (6-0)

Goal! Rodgers pulls one back for Boro late on (6-1)

Chelsea FC 6 - 1 Middlesbrough FC

GOAL! 88’ - Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough

21:47 , Karl Matchett

Brilliant goal - at the other end! Morgan Rodgers breaks down the left, cuts inside and works a yard to bend a fierce shot past Disasi and Petrovic, finding the far bottom corner.

A consolation for the night and a reason to cheer for the travelling fans. He’s also top scorer in the competition now, with five.

Boro sub: Crooks off, Gilbert on.

84’ - Chelsea 6-0 Middlesbrough

21:44 , Karl Matchett

Boro have the ball in the net as a cross from deep is flicked in by a header from Crooks, but he’s offside and the flag is up smartly. Still 6-0.

Sterling is replaced by Castledine for a senior Chelsea debut for the final minutes of the match.

GOAL! 80’ - Chelsea 6-0 Middlesbrough

21:40 , Karl Matchett

And another! Madueke rolls his man after Gallagher wins it back, steps inside two challenges in the box and fires into teh far corner, via a touch off Van den Berg who couldn’t keep it out on the line.

Six for the Blues and we’ve still ten minutes to play.

GOAL! 78’ - Chelsea 5-0 Middlesbrough

21:37 , Karl Matchett

Cole Palmer again! Another slow move down the left but this time Gallagher bursts past his man, hits the byline, pulls it back and Palmer is there in two yards of space to open his body and side-foot past the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Two for him, five for Chelsea, one appearance at Wembley on the way.

74’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:32 , Karl Matchett

Howson replaced by O’Brien for Boro. Chukwuemeka is on for Caicedo for Chelsea.

Sterling slides in to close down Fry at the back and almost tackles the ball into the back of the net - corner in the end and a let-off for Boro, who don’t want this getting any worse.

70’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:28 , Karl Matchett

Gallagher immediately sprints through to a fine pass from deep and could be in for a fifth, before recovering players slide in to force him wide and Palmer’s eventual shot is deflected. Disasi then air-kicks when well-placed, after Palmer’s lifted pass.

Chelsea continue to look more likely to score another, even if the tempo and intensity has dropped considerably.

66’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:25 , Karl Matchett

Chilwell and Broja replaced by Gallagher and Gilchrist. Palmer moves up top, with Gallagher behind him for the Blues.

Alfie Gilchrist heads to right-back, meaning a switch-around in defence too with Disasi now central and Colwill on the left.

Around 25 minutes to play at the Bridge.

62’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:23 , Karl Matchett

Good work down the left sees Boro produce a cross towards Dijksteel and he tees up Rodgers - Silva comes across to make a decent block.

Pochettino will be eager for his side to see out this win with a clean sheet no doubt, even if they don’t stay in all-out-attack mode.

Van den Berg is now booked for pulling back Sterling twice.

58’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:19 , Karl Matchett

“We’re going to Wembley,” sing the home fans. In about half an hour or so that will be confirmed; they will face Liverpool or Fulham in the final, with the second leg of that semi-final tomorrow night.

Caicedo has been very dominant in the middle for Chelsea this evening and intercepts another couple of stray passes in quick succession to keep his team in possession and on the front foot.

54’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:15 , Karl Matchett

Thiago Silva is booked for bundling over Rodgers after the attacker escaped him down the Boro right channel.

One or two counters aside, it’s naturally very comfortable for the Blues at this stage, passing around at their own pace and dominating play entirely.

50’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:11 , Karl Matchett

Madueke’s first dribble yields a corner and a very sore shoulder for the winger, who lands awkwardly after a tackle. He gets treatment, Chelsea play on from the set-piece and the move ends with Chilwell passing to Colwill, who curls one wide of the far post.

46’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

21:04 , Karl Matchett

Second half time - we’re back underway at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk replaced by Noni Madueke for Chelsea, Boro swap Forss for Dijksteel.

HT - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

20:56 , Karl Matchett

Howson own goal, Fernandez, Disasi, Cole.

Game well and truly turned around in 45 minutes, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side now the same length of time away from Wembley.

More to come in the second half.

HT - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

20:50 , Karl Matchett

There’s the half-time whistle and it has been a dream for Chelsea, a disaster for Middlesbrough.

This semi-final is all-but-decided and the Blues are going to Wembley!

GOAL! 42’ - Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough

20:45 , Karl Matchett

Well it’s certainly over now!

A mistake at the back with an overhit pass and an overstretch, Cole Palmer sneaks back to win the ball, keeps his composure and rolls it into the net!

Four for the Blues in the first half.

40’ - Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough

20:43 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea rampant and Fernandez dominating. He’s clattered by Crooks who is booked and that’s about the first time anybody has got close to him.

GOAL! 36’ - Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough

20:39 , Karl Matchett

Wow! Great move down the right, Disasi has his first goal since the opening day of the season and that might well be the semi-final over and done with.

Disasi wins the ball, Palmer plays it forward and Sterling is in once more - his pass infield is typically accurate and Disasi sweeps home to put the Blues three goals up and within touching distance of the Carabao Cup final already.

32’ - Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough

20:35 , Karl Matchett

Worth noting that was Chelsea’s first shot on target, despite it being their second goal. Broja should have scored in both goal moments too, but didn’t really get a shot away properly on either one!

Palmer now frees Enzo for another shot but he doesn’t catch this one as well and it’s saved.

GOAL! 28’ - Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough

20:31 , Karl Matchett

No doubts about this goal!

Sterling gets in behind the defence down the Chelsea right, gets to the byline and fires it to Broja; his shot is blocked but Enzo is free behind him and rattles a first-time finish past the ‘keeper and in - that’s 2-0 on the night and Chelsea ahead on aggregate!

24’ - Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough

20:27 , Karl Matchett

Disasi smacks a shot into a defender, then Palmer slips on the edge of the area. The Blues probing without being too full of guile, and Boro - while not conceding lots of dangerous areas for shots - unable to really escape out of their shape for a while now.

The travelling fans resort to taunting their hosts, but it’s all rather comfortable for those wearing blue at the moment, on and off the pitch.

20’ - Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough

20:26 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea swarming Boro a litle at the moment and getting plenty of players into attacking positions.

Boro still a threat going forward when they get the chance but it increasingly looks as though it’ll be a case of domination by the home side, and the visitors having to hold on for this half at least.

16’ - Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough

20:19 , Karl Matchett

Very nearly 1-1 within a minute! A short corner routine is well-worked by Boro and Rodgers cuts in on his right foot, swivels and drills at the bottom near post - Petrovic gets down smartly to save.

Good chance, hands on the head for the Boro man.

GOAL! 15’ - Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough

20:18 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea ahead! Chilwell does brilliantly to open the defence, Sterling is through on goal and squares it for Broja who has a tap-in - though he dallies just long enough for Howson to race back, try to intercept and instead divert the ball into his own net.

It’s one-nil on the night and all square on aggregate!

12’ - Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough

20:14 , Karl Matchett

Chilwell wants a penalty, he’s not getting one but had a case! The left-back races through, rises above Glover to head at goal, over and wide - but the ‘keeper cleans him out and leaves him on the floor. Nothing given from the referee except a booking for Mudryk for complaining.

No VAR tonight remember.

8’ - Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough

20:11 , Karl Matchett

Forss gets behind the Chelsea back line and his cross causes chaos from the right - a missed interception and a poor clearance almost gift a shooting chance but no red shirt is on hand to take advantage.

Pochettino looks to have stationed Enzo and Palmer very high and central behind Broja, with Mudryk cutting in off the left. He does so now and sees a shot deflected over - corner for the home team, but Chilwell’s delivery is cleared.

4' - Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough

20:08 , Karl Matchett

A loud start at the Bridge, albeit it a nervy-looking one from the hosts who have misplaced a few early passes.

Boro looking positive, getting numbers forward when they can, with the back four flitting to a three in possession.

Enzo Fernandez is playing pretty high upfield for Chelsea.

1’ - Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough

20:02 , Karl Matchett

It’s kick-off time and we are underway! Boro leading 1-0 from the first leg; in 90 minutes, one of these teams could be in the Carabao Cup final, in touching distance of a trophy and the Europa League in 2024/25.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We’re just a minute from kick-off, but ahead of the start there’s a minute’s applause for Tommy Baldwin, the former Chelsea player.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:54 , Karl Matchett

Michael Carrick ahead of kick-off:

“I trust the boys, it’s a great opportunity for us and we’ve put a lot of work in to get here. We know what we’re getting into but we’re here to have a right crack at it.”

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:44 , Karl Matchett

A reminder of the teams ahead of kick-off, which is in just 15 minutes:

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Broja

Middlesbrough: Glover, Van den Berg, Barlaser, Clarke, Fry, Hackney, Rogers, Howson, Forss, Crooks, Engel

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:38 , The Independent

Chelseas’ aspirations of reaching a 10th EFL Cup final hang in the balance with Middlesbrough holding a 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Teessiders sprang a surprise in the first leg at the Riverside Stadium a fortnight ago, Hayden Hackney’s first-half goal settling the game in favour of the Championship side.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:32 , Karl Matchett

The Carabao Cup semi-final second legs take place this week, with Chelsea hosting Middlesbrough before Liverpool head to Fulham for their respective return fixtures.

In the first leg it was the Championship side and the Reds who picked up slender leads, with Boro leading Mauricio Pochettino’s side by a single goal while it a comeback 2-1 victory at Anfield for Liverpool to see off the Cottagers.

This competition is somewhat changeable with regards to rules throughout the campaign, with extra time, penalties and VAR all subject to change depending on which round is being played and which teams are left in - which means an alteration this time out compared to the quarter-finals.

Carabao Cup: Is there extra time in semi-finals?

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:26 , Karl Matchett

Michael Carrick has urged Middlesbrough supporters to dream of Carabao Cup glory, even if he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Head coach Carrick, 42, will send his Championship side into their semi-final, second-leg battle with Premier League Chelsea on Tuesday evening knowing they could be just 90 minutes away from Wembley and in with a chance of repeating their 2004 triumph.

Carrick, who enjoyed a glittering playing career during which he won 12 major trophies with Manchester United, insists he and his players must treat the occasion like any other match, but can understand the excitement of the club’s supporters.

He said: “Part of football is creating hopes and dreams and the passion and excitement, the dream, the fairytale. I was exactly the same when I was purely a supporter. That is what it should be.”

Michael Carrick wants Middlesbrough fans to dream of Wembley but he’s all business

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:20 , Karl Matchett

Joe Cole has thrown his weight behind Mauricio Pochettino ahead of a critical week for Chelsea.

The Blues are languishing ninth in the Premier League and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 12 points, but turn their focus to the domestic cups this week.

Championship Middlesbrough visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a one-goal advantage in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Villa await on Friday in an FA Cup fourth-round tie, but Cole does not believe this week is make-or-break for Pochettino.

Joe Cole plays down talk of make-or-break week at Chelsea

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:14 , Karl Matchett

Recent form is an odd one, for Chelsea at least. The Premier League club have been improved of late with just one blip in the last five: away to Boro, of course.

But wins over Crystal Palace, Luton, Preston and Fulham - the latter since that loss at the Riverside - does show they are finding some consistency of victories.

For Boro, since the first-leg win they’ve won at Millwall and drawn at home to Rotherham, leaving them mid-table in the Championship - though only three points off the play-off spots.

They came into the first leg having lost successive fixtures to Coventry and Aston Villa, the latter in the FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:08 , Karl Matchett

Worth a reminder of what we’re facing then: Boro won the first leg 1-0, so Chelsea need a win tonight at the very least to avoid elimination. If Boro don’t lose, they are into the final.

If it’s a one-goal win for the Blues, we’ll go to extra time, and penalties if needed beyond that 30 minutes.

There are no away goals in the EFL Cup semis.

Additionally, remember we have no VAR in these games, as it’s not installed at Boro’s home ground.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE

19:07 , Karl Matchett

Starting lineups:

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Broja

Middlesbrough: Glover, Van den Berg, Barlaser, Clarke, Fry, Hackney, Rogers, Howson, Forss, Crooks, Engel

Good evening

16:14 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Middlesbrough. It’s the Championship side who have the slender advantage after the first leg, with Michael Carrick’s side picking up a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

However, the Mauricio Pochettino’s, whose defeat to Boro was their only loss in their last five games, will be confident of overturning the one-goal deficit and making their way to their ninth League Cup final at Wembley next month.

It’s bound to be an intriguing affair at Stamford Bridge, so stay with us for all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!