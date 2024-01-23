Chelsea vs Middlesbrough LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today as Blues run riot

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - LIVE!

Chelsea must beat Middlesbrough tonight in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie if they are to book their place at Wembley for the final next month. The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Boro earlier this month at the Riverside Stadium, leaving them with a deficit to overcome tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have played just once in the fortnight since that defeat, a narrow win over Fulham, and come into this match fresh after ten days without a game. Christopher Nkunku is once again unavailable for Chelsea, as he continues to battle a hip injury, but Ben Chilwell makes his first start in four months and is given the captain's armband.

Boro were held to a frustrating draw with Rotherham over the weekend but that will swiftly be forgotten about should they hold on to their aggregate lead and earn a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough latest news

GOAL! Rogers nets late consolation

GOAL! Palmer makes it 4-0 before HT

GOAL! Disasi adds third for rampant Chelsea

GOAL! Fernandez puts Blues in front on aggregate

GOAL! Howson turns ball into own net

FT: Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough (6-2 agg)

21:52 , Matt Verri

What a night for Chelsea.

They have cruised into the Carabao Cup final next month, overcoming that first-leg deficit to hammer Middlesbrough in ruthless fashion.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough

21:50 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Three minutes added on.

Boro fans in fine voice after that goal right in front of them.

GOAL! Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough (6-2 agg) | Morgan Rogers 88'

21:46 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough have their consolation goal!

Nice finish from Rogers, works the ball onto his right foot and finds the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chelsea 6-0 Middlesbrough (6-1 agg)

21:45 , Matt Verri

86 mins: Castledine on for Sterling, Chelsea's final sub of the match.

It's been a dream night for Pochettino, better than he could have hoped for.

GOOO... OFFSIDE!

21:42 , Matt Verri

83 mins: Crooks flicks a header into the far corner, Boro fans have something to celebrate.... no they don't!

Offside flag is up, good decision with no VAR.

GOAL! Chelsea 6-0 Middlesbrough (6-1 agg) | Noni Madueke 80'

21:40 , Matt Verri

Getting really ugly for Boro now!

Madueke played in by Gallagher, cuts inside onto his left foot and finishes into the far corner. Lashed into the roof of the net as Van den Berg tries to clear on the line.

Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge

21:37 , Matt Verri

Pochettino's attentions will already have turned to Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Aston Villa here.

Levi Colwill is a booking awy from missing the final, so you wonder if he will be the next player withdrawn.

GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 Middlesbrough (5-1 agg) | Cole Palmer 77'

21:36 , Matt Verri

A second for Palmer!

Gallagher with great work in the build-up, after Boro are again caught on the ball.

The Chelsea captain beats his man on the outside, pulls it back to Palmer and the first-time finish is guided into the far corner.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:35 , Matt Verri

76 mins: Madueke gets to the byline, after a really nice one-two.

Plays the ball across the face of goal, it's hacked behind for a corner by Clarke.

Palmer swings it in to the back post... straight out of play. Not his best.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:31 , Matt Verri

73 mins: Chukwuemeka is on for Chelsea, replacing Caicedo.

Boro very nearly gift the Blues a fifth, Sterling pouncing on some indecision at the back and his shot is deflected behind.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:28 , Matt Verri

69 mins: Taken short, worked out to the opposite flank.

Sterling inside to Silva, across to Caicedo and he finds Palmer. It's a lovely dinked ball, picks out Disasi's run and the defender swings at thin air.

Any contact and he would have had a second goal.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:27 , Matt Verri

68 mins: Gallagher looks to be clean through on goal, but he doesn't have the pace to get away.

He's slowed down, and Palmer then can't capitalise as the ball comes out to him. Corner.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:24 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Van den Berg into the book, as he drags Sterling back.

Two Chelsea changes - Gallagher and Gilchrist on for Chilwell and Broja. Gallagher takes the armband.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:22 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Crooks flying in at the back post, as a brilliant ball is whipped into the Chelsea box. Colwill does enough to put him off.

Rogers then with a chance to get a shot away,

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:19 , Matt Verri

60 mins: Pace of the match has slowed down, with the result in no doubt.

Chelsea dominating the ball, knocking it around comfortably without feeling the need to really push the tempo.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:15 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Disasi pulls the ball back to Palmer, who tries to flick it over the top to Madueke.

That doesn't come off, but Boro can only clear it out to Fernandez. Shot comes in from distance, always flyin wide.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:12 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Silva in a foot race with Rodgers that he wants no part of, brings the Boro man down. Yellow card.

Good foul really, Rodgers would have been away and in on goal.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:11 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Looks like he'll be fine to continue.

Palmer with an outrageous bit of skill to get away from Hackney out wide, cross isn't a good one though.

Colwill then tries an ambitious effort, flashes wide.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:08 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Boro still playing out at the back, still getting into trouble.

Madueke running at the defence, lands awkwardly as the challenge comes in. Holding his shoulder.

He'll need some treatment, looks in a lot of pain.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

21:08 , Matt Verri

An Honest Mistake by the Bravery was playing on the PA system as the teams came out.

I wonder if that's a reference to the first leg of this semi-final, which can now safely be consigned to the past.

Mykhailo Mudryk, who had a poor first half despite the scoreline, is off.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

21:05 , Matt Verri

47 mins: A change for Boro too, with Dijksteel on for Forss.

Will be interesting to see how the visitors approach this half - do they just try and avoid further damage?

Back underway!

21:04 , Matt Verri

Up and running again for the second-half. Madueke on for Mudryk at the break.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:56 , Matt Verri

I imagine Alfie Gilchrist might come on for Ben Chilwell at half-time. He has warmed up a lot.

Sums it up...

20:51 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough all over the place at the back, Chelsea ruthless in front of goal. That's been the pattern of the match.

"A defensive DISASTER!" 🫣



No mistakes from Cole Palmer, Chelsea have four! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nB2Lvmk92S — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024

HT: Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

20:49 , Matt Verri

Well that couldn't have gone much better for Chelsea!

They made a relatively sluggish start, too, but Howson's own goal got them going.

Fernandez, Disasi and Palmer all on the scoresheet since then, with the Blues cruising into the final.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:47 , Matt Verri

Quite a lot of Middlesbrough fans are leaving already.

The old cliche that it is a long trip back to Middlesbrough rings true here.

Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg)

20:46 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Boro look like they're going to gift Chelsea a goal every time they play out from the back. Palmer can't get a shot away this time.

Been a disastrous performance from the visitors - plenty more goals in this for the Blues.

Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge

20:45 , Matt Verri

All the Chelsea goals have felt...easy. And none more so than Palmer's.

As clinical as the hosts have been, this has been a shambolic defensive display from Boro.

GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Middlesbrough (4-1 agg) | Cole Palmer 42'

20:43 , Matt Verri

That'll do it!

Middlesbrough caught on the ball at the back and they are being ripped apart.

Palmer pounces, strolls into the box and rolls the ball into the bottom corner.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:40 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have, you think, put this tie beyond doubt inside 36 minutes as Axel Disasi of all people scores a tap in after an impressive underlapping run.

It's 3-0 and surely Chelsea are in the Carabao Cup final already.

Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough (3-1 agg) | Axel Disasi 36'

20:39 , Matt Verri

CHELSEA CRUISING!

Brilliant from Disasi. He intercepts a pass on the halfway line and he charges forward into the box, as Palmer finds Sterling out wide.

Squared into the path of Disasi, and he provides the first-time finish.

Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough (2-1 agg)

20:35 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Palmer slides the ball through to Fernandez, who makes the run into the box.

Gets the shot away, should really score but Glover gets down quickly to save.

Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough (2-1 agg)

20:33 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Sterling in space on the right, stands up a cross to the back.

Fernandez, again, and Mudryk lurking, but Boro are able to clear. They're straight on the counter, Rodgers into the box but Colwill does well.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough (2-1 agg) | Enzo Fernandez 29'

20:30 , Matt Verri

CHELSEA IN FRONT!

That's why Fernandez has been playing so far forward!

Sterling plays in Disasi with a backheel, ball is cut back towards Broja. Hit shot is deflected into the path of Fernandez, who can't miss from six-yards out.

Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge

20:26 , Matt Verri

Despite Chelsea levelling the tie, Pochettino isn't happy.

The Argentine is pacing the touchline, hands in pockets, a bundle of nervous energy.

Every now and then he mutters to himself or turns to vent his frustrations to assistant Jesus Perez or the wider bench.

Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough (1-1 agg)

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: It's all got a bit slow from Chelsea, who are keeping the ball under no real pressure but not particularly going anyway.

Disasi tries to change that, charging forward and letting fly from 30 yards out. Blocked.

Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough (1-1 agg)

20:22 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Chelsea dominating possession, looking more confident now.

Boro made a decent start to this match, but the pressure is firmly on them now.

Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough (1-1 agg)

20:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Almost a perfect response from the visitors!

Corner taken short and it's a lovely routine, Chelsea carved open.

Rogers drives inside, space for the shot and he forces Petrovic into a good save.

Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge

20:17 , Matt Verri

Chilwell has been Chelsea's biggest attacking threat and made the goal with a burst inside and lovely ball for Sterling, which unlocked Boro.

A decisive return for the left-back already.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough (1-1 agg) | Jonny Howson OG 15'

20:17 , Matt Verri

Chelsea level in the tie!

Chilwell with a brilliant ball through to Sterling, who squares it for Broja.

He's about to finish into an empty net, but Howson gets back and turns it in for an own goal as he tries to clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Fernandez is basically playing as a second striker, standing up front and making runs in behind.

Not sure that's necessarily what he's best at...

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:14 , Matt Verri

A big penalty shout early on as Ben Chilwell goes down in the box in an aerial duel with goalkeeper Tom Glover.

It's one of those where the goalkeepers get the benefit of the doubt but it could have been given.

Mykhailo Mudryk is booked by referee John Brooks for asking for a penalty to be given.

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Just wide!

Chilwell inches away from an opening goal. Silva pings a long ball over the top, great from Chilwell and he beats the goalkeeper to the ball, looping a header towards the empty net. Can't get it on target.

He wants a penalty, as Glover clatters into him. No VAR tonight.

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: More like it from Chelsea, as Mudryk cuts inside and his shot from distance is deflected over the bar for a corner.

Chilwell will take it. Initial ball in is cleared, as is the follow-up from Sterling.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:09 , Matt Verri

Thiago Silva is holding his shoulder after stopping a Matt Crooks breakaway...

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:09 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Chelsea haven't got going at all, such a poor start.

Middlesbrough full of confidence, they look much the better side. Van den Berg puts a dangerous ball into the middle, runs through everyone and Chelsea scramble it away.

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Too easy for Howson to stroll through midfield, skipping away from Caicedo.

He plays the ball out wide, makes a run in behind and gets it back. Offside flag up, as Howson looks to turn in the box.

Chelsea 0-0 Middlesbrough (0-1 agg)

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Boro not just sitting back in the early stages, they're getting numbers forward in attack.

Already keen to play the ball long over the top down Chelsea's left side, in behind Chilwell and Colwill.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:02 , Matt Verri

There's a minutes's applause for Tommy Baldwin ahead of kick-off and then a roar as the game gets away.

There will be a good atmosphere tonight at Stamford Bridge, with the best atmosphere of the season coming at home to Newcastle in the last round of this competition.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

We're up and running!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:59 , Matt Verri

Pochettino has said it himself before this semi-final match for Chelsea: "There are no excuses, we are at Stamford Bridge, we have prepared very well for the game and now we need to deliver the result."

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

Plenty of attacking players on the pitch for Chelsea - they could really do with a quick start tonight.

Pre-match thoughts from Michael Carrick

19:55 , Matt Verri

"I trust the boys. A terrific group we've got, great opportunity we've got.

"We know how tough it can be here with the team they've got, but we're here to have a right crack at it.

"We've got to be flexible and ready to adapt."

Wembley within touching distance

19:49 , Matt Verri

The Carabao Cup final will take place on February 25, at Wembley as ever.

Winner of this tie will face either Fulham or Liverpool in the final, with Jurgen Klopp's side 2-1 up on aggregate ahead of tomorrow night's second leg at Craven Cottage.

Warm-up time!

19:44 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just under 15 minutes in west London...

Carrick: We expect to win these matches

19:39 , Matt Verri

Michael Carrick has urged his Middlesbrough players to believe they can win at Stamford Bridge tonight, insisting his players will take confidence from the first-leg victory.

"When we played Aston Villa, when we played Chelsea in the first leg, we've gone into both the games trying to win, hoping to win, expecting to win almost, and that won't change," the Boro boss said.

"I'm here to prepare the boys as best as we can and have a clear plan, with the belief of going there to get the right result. Trying to stop-start the game doesn't necessarily suit us. I don't think there's anything wrong with that and you're entitled to do what you need to do. It's up to the referees and officials to manage that and I’ve no issue with it.

"Chelsea will bring what they're going to bring and it's about us controlling what we can, really. It's not a copy-and-paste performance, it doesn't work like that.

"We know that but the boys will take a lot of belief from feeling they can compete against teams and players like that. But the next game is always a brand new scenario.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Huge night for Chelsea!

19:32 , Matt Verri

Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick preview a match that could well define Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge at Chelsea.

"A real chance to put a new complexion on the season by winning a cup."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella and @Dan_KP preview a huge night for Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea players.



LIVE: https://t.co/XTOlM25sPe #CHEMID | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/gidR5x9j4W — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 23, 2024

Chelsea linked with Benzema move

19:27 , Matt Verri

Karim Benzema has told Al-Ittihad to wishes to leave the club during the January transfer window.

According to French news agency AFP, the striker feels under "pressure" at the Saudi club and wants a temporary move. Al-Ittihad offered to loan the player to another team in the Saudi Pro League but Benzema was not interested.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with interest in the Ballon d'Or winner, who is one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, as their attacking output continues to prove inconsistent.

Benzema's former club Lyon are reportedly keen on brokering a deal to bring the striker back to the club he left in 2009, but any move would require a huge pay cut.

AFP report that Benzema has held a "bad-tempered" meeting with Al-Ittihad, where he laid out his desire to leave.

(Getty Images)

"There's a lot on the line"

19:22 , Matt Verri

Pre-match thoughts from Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge...

Levi Colwill is hoping the crowd can be the 12th man for Chelsea tonight 🗣️🔵 pic.twitter.com/EUCCcFKSip — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024

Casadei back at Chelsea

19:17 , Matt Verri

Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei has returned to Chelsea after a decision to recall him from a loan spell at Leicester.

The Foxes signed 21-year-old Casadei on a temporary deal in the summer, following a number of appearances for Chelsea in pre-season.

In six months at the King Power Stadium, he has scored three goals in 25 appearances but only started eight league games for the Championship leaders.

Casadei is cup-tied for tonight's game against Middlesbrough and the FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Friday night.

(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:11 , Matt Verri

That line up from Mauricio Pochettino will be well received by Chelsea supporters - the handbrake is off as the Blues chase a 1-0 deficit.

Conor Gallagher is benched to play four proper attackers in the frontline.

Fans will also be delighted that Ben Chilwell makes his first start in four months at left-back, allowing Levi Colwill some respite from that role to play his favoured centre-back position.

Pochettino goes attacking!

19:08 , Matt Verri

Plenty of attacking threat in that Chelsea lineup.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the midfield duo, with Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja all starting ahead of them.

Ben Chilwell has the captain's armband for the Blues tonight.

Middlesbrough team news

19:05 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Glover, Van den Berg, Barlaser, Clarke, Fry, Hackney, Rogers, Howson, Forss, Crooks, Engel

Subs: Jones, Gilbert, Dijksteel, McNair, Coburn, O’Brien, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo

Chelsea team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Broja

Subs: Bergstrom, Curd, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Castledine, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Madueke, Washington

Pochettino explains Caicedo support

18:51 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says Moises Caicedo has been "really worried" about a surge in gang violence in Ecuador.

The 22-year-old midfielder still has family living in Ecuador, where President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency. More than 2,700 suspects have been arrested as soldiers are deployed to crack down on gang attacks.

Chelsea have reportedly offered 24-hour security for Caicedo and Kendry Paez, a 16-year-old wonderkid who will move to West London when he turns 18 in 2025.

When asked about Caicedo's wellbeing, Pochettino said: "He is okay now, he is better now, he feels better.

"He says the situation there is not normal but it is improving, and now it is more relaxed. It is true that a few weeks ago he was really worried.

"The situation is not easy in South America; it is not only in Ecuador. Normally, the club cares for him, and for everyone.

"If you have problems, the club is there to try to help us in different ways. It has happened. It is a good thing for the club to help the player because we need him in his best condition to compete. You know very well that this could affect the player's performance."

(Getty Images)

Chelsea players have arrived!

18:43 , Matt Verri

The Blues have made their way inside the stadium, full team news to come in the next 15 minutes or so.

Chelsea season on the line

18:33 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has rarely tried to conceal his misgivings about England’s domestic cup competitions, but Chelsea’s season now depends on both.

The Blues face Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, before Friday’s meeting with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea have home advantage in both ties, but Championship side Boro come to Stamford Bridge with a 1-0 lead from the first leg, while Villa are already out of sight in the League, so Pochettino’s side can hardly count on safe passage in either game.

Lose both and Chelsea’s season would be as good as over by the halfway point for a second year running, leaving Pochettino’s stuttering project on the brink.

But continue their recent uptick — wins over Fulham, Luton and Crystal Palace in the League — with two more, and Chelsea will be able to look ahead with renewed optimism: a day out a Wembley against Fulham or Liverpool, an FA Cup run and, perhaps, a push for Europe.

Click here for our full preview!

(PA)

Cole urges Gallagher to stay at Chelsea

18:25 , Matt Verri

Joe Cole believes Conor Gallagher could match Jordan Henderson's legacy at Liverpool if he renews his Chelsea contract.

The 23-year-old midfielder has started every match he has been available for this season under Mauricio Pochettino. But his future remains in doubt, with little progress being made to renew his contract with under 18 months left on his current deal.

Cole, who won six major honours in seven years at Chelsea, says Gallagher should snub any interest in January and try to become a legend for his boyhood club.

"Conor Gallagher is a crucial one and is the face of the club," Cole said.

"He's a captain in the leadership group, so to take him out of the team now would not be good. If I was advising him, I'd tell him he has a big future at Chelsea.

"I think what Jordan Henderson was to Liverpool, he can be that for Chelsea."

(Various)

Pochettino: Nkunku injury not a big issue

18:18 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Christopher Nkunku has not suffered a serious injury but will miss tonight's "really important" Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash against Middlesbrough.

Chelsea are without 10 first-team players, but will still be expected to beat a Boro side sitting 11th in the Championship.

Nkunku, who saw injury delay his debut until December, had hoped to shake off a hip injury to be available but will be again watching from the sidelines. Pochettino told reporters: "No, [Nkunku] is not available for tomorrow.

"It is a shame but he is still recovering from some suffering in his hip and we hope he can be back as soon as possible with the team - it's not a big issue."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea handed Osimhen boost?

18:11 , Matt Verri

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen says he has already decided his future beyond the end of this season, heavily suggesting a move is on the cards.

The Napoli striker, who is highly sought after, says he plans on making a "next step" amid strong interest from Chelsea

Osimhen signed a new deal at Napoli only last month, through to the summer of 2026, but it is believed to include a release clause of around £112million.

He told CBS Sports: “I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season.

“I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

He added: "I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world.

“I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Boro have arrived!

18:03 , Matt Verri

The visitors are in the building at Stamford Bridge...

Standard Sport prediction

17:56 , Matt Verri

The Blues might be up against it but they have been more consistent at home than they have been on the road.

Boro are capable of making things difficult, but we're going for Chelsea to book their place in the final.

Chelsea to win 3-1 (3-2 agg)

Middlesbrough team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are also missing several players including Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alex Bangura, Paddy McNair, Darragh Lenihan and Thomas Smith.

Isaiah Jones is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the draw with Rotherham on Saturday with Jonny Howson also facing a race to return from a knock.

Finn Azaz, Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood are cup-tied with Riley McGree and Sam Silvera away at the Asian Cup with Australia.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Christopher Nkunku is again the headline absence for Chelsea in perhaps their biggest match of the season so far tonight.

Nkunku has been sidelined for nearly four weeks due to a hip issue, which kept him out of the 1-0 defeat at the Riverside Stadium a fortnight ago.

Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on his return but isn't deemed fit enough to play this evening.

But injured trio Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile all returned in the 1-0 win over Fulham last week.

Cesare Casadei is cup-tied after playing in the competition for Leicester. Amid ongoing fitness issues, Pochettino will likely stick to his tried and tested starting XI.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Badiashile, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us. Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from Stamford Bridge.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough!

It's the second leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final tie, and the Blues have work to do after losing 1-0 at the Riverside earlier this month.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Stamford Bridge!