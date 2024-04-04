Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club (The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC 4 - 3 Manchester United FC

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:33

One of the most remarkable games of this - or any - Premier League season reaches an incredible crescendo, as Palmer strikes twice in second-half stoppage time to earn Chelsea a 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge. His hat-trick goal was the latest winner ever scored in the Premier League era. The hosts had already let slip a two-goal advantage, as Manchester United made the most of their chances to lead approaching full-time, with Garnacho bagging another brace and Bruno Fernandes finishing a fine team move. Chelsea have both scored and conceded in 20 different league games this season and have done so in each of their last eight - their longest such run since 2017 - but they emerged from the chaos to take maximum points and draw closer to Man United in the standings. Now inside the top half, the buoyant Blues visit Sheffield United on Sunday, when United will face title contenders Liverpool at Old Trafford. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:24

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 4-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:20

Yellow Card Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:19

Assist Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:18

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:17

Penalty Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:17

PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! The hosts will have a last-gasp chance to level it! Dalot is too tired to keep pace with the fresh-legged Madueke, falls over and trips his opponent in the area. A lengthy review confirms the decision! What a climax to this incredible game!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:14

United's last shot was Garnacho's goal in the 67th minute, and they are now prioritising possession. As the rain hammers down in west London, Chelsea are looking ever more frustrated.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:11

Manchester United are enjoying a rare spell of possession in Chelsea territory, and the away fans can be heard celebrating the completion of each pass. This is the best way of protecting their advantage, and the Red Devils are just minutes away from sealing a remarkable victory.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:09

Just moments after leaving the bench, Madueke arrives on the right side of the area before firing straight at Onana from 15 yards out. There will be at least eight minutes added at the end of this absorbing contest, so plenty of time for either side to score again - perhaps more than once!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:07

Maguire partly clears the danger, before Mainoo dives in to block an attempted shot by Chukwuemeka, who delays just too long before taking aim at Onana's goal. It's all Chelsea - can they make this pressure pay and snatch a late point?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:06

Substitution Conor John Gallagher Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:03

Cucurella wins a corner on the left, which Palmer delivers towards the penalty spot. After some head-tennis in United's area, the ball is cleared away to relative safety. That will allow Ten Hag to make another substitution.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:03

Substitution Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra Mason Tony Mount

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:03

Wan-Bissaka covers across from full-back, blocking out the progress of Chukwuemeka towards the area. United are showing great commitment to the cause here, but can they hold on?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

22:01

The home side are still on top, but their final ball lacks precision. Twice, Sterling fails to unlock the door, which United are trying to bolt shut. It's been more like a basketball game today, but now play is heading in one direction only.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:58

Mainoo blocks Palmer's firm strike from 20 yards out, before McTominay takes a clattering in midfield. The free-kick goes Chelsea's way, and they will have a chance to load the ball into the box from out wide.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:57

Chelsea are applying pressure, but after the home side win a corner on the left, Gilchrist heads well over the crossbar from near the penalty spot. Man United are on the back foot now.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:54

Palmer strikes at goal from a free-kick, but his shot is comfortably dealt with by Onana. Chelsea will be looking to their top scorer to bail them out of trouble today.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:52

Substitution Carlos Henrique Casimiro Scott Francis McTominay

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:52

Substitution Axel Wilson Arthur Disasi Mhakinis Belho Trevoh Thomas Chalobah

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:52

Substitution Malo Arthur Gusto Alfie Gilchrist

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:50

With a delicious outside-of-the-foot pass that sets up United's third goal, Antony has finally assisted his first goal in the Premier League this term. That makes up for conceding the penalty. What have Chelsea got left in the tank - can they get back into this?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:48

Substitution Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:46

It just needed a touch! Picking up the ball on the right wing, Antony drives into the Chelsea area and pokes the ball across the six-yard box. Unfortunately for him, none of his team-mates are on the same wavelength and Chelsea survive.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:44

Assist Antony Matheus dos Santos

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:44

There is activity on the United bench with Kambwala and Rashford getting stripped off ready to enter the action.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:44

Chelsea are almost victims of their own downfall as Disasi's poor pass towards Caicedo is intercepted and Hojlund charges towards goal. However, the hosts manage to recover enough to put him off.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:44

Substitution Rasmus Winther Højlund Marcus Rashford

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:44

Substitution Jonathan Grant Evans Willy Kambwala Ndengushi

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:42

There is a concern for United as Wan-Bissaka stays down following a Chelsea corner. Thankfully for the hosts, though, the full-back eventually returns to his feet.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:42

United counter at the other end and Fernandes tries his luck, but the left-footed effort is always rising.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:41

SAVE! Chelsea continue to threaten and Jackson takes aim this time. However, Onana is equal to it.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:39

Fernandez controls a pass and, from the edge of the area, thumps a shot at goal, but it's blocked by a Manchester United defender and is ultimately cleared. It remains a wide-open encounter in west London.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:37

GREAT SAVE! Palmer cuts inside and takes aim from the edge of the box. However, Onana is alert and does well to tip his fierce drive over the crossbar.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:36

Now Chelsea attack, and Palmer plays a sharp one-two with Fernandez just inside the area; however, the latter's shot is blocked by substitute Evans.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:31

Maguire takes a shot at goal from inside the box, but his effort strays just over the crossbar, as Man United look to pick up where they left off at the end of the first half.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:26

Man United kick off, and we are back under way at Stamford bridge!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:25

Although they've shown great spirit to get back into this game, Manchester United have now faced 275 shots in all competitions in 2024 - the most of any club across Europe's top five leagues. Ten Hag's men can't afford to keep opening the door for Chelsea after the interval, or the points gap between the two teams will surely grow.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:22

Substitution Raphaël Xavier Varane Jonathan Grant Evans

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:20

A frantic first half draws to its close with the teams level, as Manchester United fight back from two goals down to make it 2-2 at the break. The Stamford Bridge faithful have been served some superb entertainment, as Chelsea become the first top-flight side to both score and concede two or more goals in six consecutive matches since the Blues did so themselves, way back in 1989. Gallagher set the tone early on, sweeping home from close range, before Palmer doubled the hosts' advantage from the spot. United were gifted a way back into the game when Caicedo teed up Garnacho, then Bruno Fernandes finished off a superb team move to draw the Red Devils level. There were several other chances besides, and we can only hope for more of the same during the second half.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:10

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 2-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:09

OFF THE POST! A cute reverse pass by Palmer opens up space for Gallagher to shoot from a tight angle on the right, and the Chelsea captain's powerful strike crashes back off the near post! Almost a fifth goal - what a fitting finale to this wide-open first half that would have been!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:07

Bruno Fernandes - who has now created 87 chances this season, more than any other player in the Premier League - is left limping and grimacing after a midfield challenge. He is able to continue, though, to Ten Hag's relief.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:05

In the first minute of at least five added for stoppages, Gusto is caught offside, as Chelsea's full-backs continue to push forward in support of their forwards. Can the hosts nick another goal and restore their lead before the break?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:04

Varane is clearly struggling with a muscular problem, and Evans has started warming up on the touchline, as rain drives down onto the Stamford Bridge turf. They may have fought their way back into this match, but it seems that Man United's injury curse has not yet lifted.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

21:02

Gallagher scuffs a low shot wide of the target by some distance, with Jackson on his heels in the area. The striker could perhaps have latched on to it, but the ball instead dribbles harmlessly wide.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:59

SAVE! Onana has his palms stung by Mudryk, who drives at goal from 20 yards, as Chelsea seek to restore their lead! Their heads must be spinning now, having had a two-goal advantage just minutes ago!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:55

Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes combine, then the latter lashes a first-time shot over the crossbar from just ouside the area. The chances keep coming in this end-to-end encounter!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:54

Goal Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:51

Yellow Card Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:50

Though Bruno Fernandes can't quite pick out Varane from his free-kick, the ball then drops to Mainoo on the edge of Chelsea's area. He strikes it cleanly on the half-volley, but Petrovic is easily equal to it.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:49

Goal Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:48

Bruno Fernandes fails to find a team-mate with his corner from the right, before Dalot thumps an aimless pass straight out of play. The Chelsea fans enjoyed that, and everything is going their way at the moment.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:48

Yellow Card Malo Arthur Gusto

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:46

After Chelsea drive forward on the break, Jackson slips a throughball into the box, but Maguire steers Mudryk wide. From a very tight angle, the Ukraine international can only find the side-netting of Onana's goal.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:45

Possession is equally split 50-50, and both teams have had six attempts on goal. Yet, Chelsea have converted two chances and are coasting towards the half-hour mark with a considerable advantage.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:44

MISS! Arriving at the back post, having dropped out of Dalot's view, Disasi fails to take a good chance for Chelsea's third! He meets a cross from deep with a header, but it's guided just wide of the target!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:43

Antony is aggrieved not to be awarded a corner, then unleashes a volley of abuse at the officials. He is not booked, though, before Palmer races up the other end and earns his team a free-kick around 25 yards from goal.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:40

Having converted his seventh penalty in the Premier League this term, Palmer has now contributed to goals in each of his last six home games - scoring seven of his own and providing two assists. Surely he's bound for Euro 2024 with England?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:36

PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! Without much hesitation, the referee points to the spot! Antony clips Cucurella inside United's area, and a penalty is awarded to the hosts! The VAR quickly confirms it: what a chance to lead 2-0!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:35

Penalty Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:34

Mainoo drops a dipping cross from the right perfectly into the path of Garnacho, who decides against taking a touch and instead volleys a first-time effort well wide of the target. The angle was too tight, really.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:32

Palmer's corner from the left is only partially cleared, and after Gusto recycles the ball on the right, he tees up fellow full-back Cucurella. Using his weaker right foot, the Spanish star lashes his shot well over the crossbar, however.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:31

Gallagher scored after just 3:38, not only recording Chelsea's fastest goal in the Premier League this season but also their earliest against Man United since 2016. Will the skipper's strike set up a much-needed victory for the Blues today?

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:28

Antony again drives in from the right, but this time he lays it off for Hojlund just inside the area. The latter's pass to Garnacho invites a shot at goal, but the young winger's effort is charged down and Chelsea then clear their lines.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:27

After Mudryk sees his 20-yard shot deflected behind for a corner, the visitors withstand another threat on their goal, ultimately clearing away any danger from the set-piece situation.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:26

Ten Hag looks on forlornly from the touchline, as his side try to provide a quick response to falling behind. Antony cuts inside in typical style but then shoots almost straight at Petrovic, who completes a straightforward save.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:24

This setback is particularly bad news for Man United, who have a record of four losses from four when conceding the opener away from home in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:20

Goal Conor John Gallagher

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:20

The opening throes are promisingly end-to-end, as Antony has a low shot blocked and then Chelsea briefly threaten United's area. Neither team are noted for their defensive solidity, so we could have some goals to entertain us today.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:17

Chelsea kick off, and we are under way in London!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:16

The players are out on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:13

There are three changes for Man United, as Erik ten Hag drops Rashford to the bench; Lindelof and McTominay also make way. Maguire joins Brazilian duo Casemiro and Antony in returning to the side. Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez both recently succumbed to the Red Devils' injury curse; Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also unavailable, but Evans is back on the bench today.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:08

Despite their disappointing draw with 10-man Burnley, Chelsea's starting XI is unchanged today, with Chalobah and Chukwuemeka returning to the bench. Left-back Ben Chilwell recently joined long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Reece James on the sidelines, but right-back Gusto has been passed fit to play.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:02

SUBS: Tom Heaton, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Willy Kambwala.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:02

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

20:02

SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Alfie Gilchrist, Jimi Tauriainen.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

19:57

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

19:57

Manchester United were 2-1 winners in December's reverse fixture at Old Trafford, when Scott McTominay scored either side of Cole Palmer's leveller. The Red Devils are now looking to complete a Premier League double over Chelsea for just the second time, previously doing so in the 2019-20 campaign. Sitting in sixth place with nine matches remaining, United trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by eight points; they escaped with a 1-1 draw against Brentford last week, having faced some 31 shots on their goal.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

19:52

Occupying a modest 12th place in the Premier League table, Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to relegation-threatened Burnley last time out - though they did extend their unbeaten streak to five games as a result. Mauricio Pochettino's men are back at the Bridge today, having secured only 22 points from a possible 42 on offer in home fixtures this season. Quite remarkably, the Blues are winless in 12 top-flight meetings with Manchester United, drawing seven times and losing on five occasions.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

19:47

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea vs Manchester United

19:15

