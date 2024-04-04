Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest goal updates as Palmer scores

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE!

Two fallen giants of English football meet tonight at Stamford Bridge with both looking to salvage something from largely miserable campaigns. The Blues are facing another bottom-half finish, currently sitting 12th, but could still sneak into a Europa Conference League spot with improved form in the run-in.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have faint hopes of pipping Tottenham or Aston Villa to a Champions League spot, but only if the Premier League are awarded a fifth qualification entry and a nine-point gap can be closed. Victory tonight, Erik ten Hag will surely feel, will be crucial to those aims. Otherwise it will be a Europa League spot and a possible new manager in the summer.

Mason Mount is back at Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving his boyhood club for the Red Devils last summer. It has been an injury-hit struggle during his first season at United but he scored his first goal for the club in the previous game. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Man United latest news

GOAL! Palmer fires home from penalty spot

GOAL! Gallagher with the early breakthrough

34min: The free kick is initially cleared before Mainoo stings Petrovic’s palms from the edge of the area.

33min: Gusto gets booked for wiping out Garnacho. The United winger will be licking his lips at that.

32min: Ten Hag looks furious on the touchline, and you can’t blame him. Chelsea are better than his team in every department.

31min: Fernandes’ delivery is headed clear easily.

30min: Dalot’s shot from distance deflects behind for a corner. United need a spark.

27min: Antony does very well to tackle Gallagher and break over the halfway line, but then cuts back, sends a weak pass towards Casemiro and loses possession.

25min: Oh, Disasi! Gallagher’s looping free kick delivery to the back post is met by a completely free Disasi, who heads over from six yards!

Sitter.

22min: There are chants of "Mason [Mount], what's the score" from some in the Matthew Harding End.

Chelsea is not a club that celebrates their former stars when they leave, giving similar treatment to Jose Mourinho.

Wow, that's a controversial penalty decision but Antony's foul on Cucurella is given. Was there enough contact? Chelsea won't care as Cole Palmer scores from the spot yet again.

GOAL!

20min: Palmer, of course, makes no mistake.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA!

19min: Antony on Cucurella... but it is so soft.

17min: Talking of Garnacho, the young Argentine is picked up by Mainoo at the back post with a high, hanging cross, and the attempted volley is miles wide.

Alejandro Garnacho is undoubtedly amazing going forward, but there are some signs that he is struggling to track Malo Gusto when he goes forward.

That's really a familiar trend for United.

13min: Fernandes takes a tumble on the edge of the area but the referee isn’t interested as Chelsea break across the halfway line.

United need something from their captain tonight.

11min: United seeing plenty of the ball since going behind. Trying to dictate the play.

What a start from Chelsea. Conor Gallagher, who spent the build-up to the match facing social media abuse, has got the opening goal.

He turned in a deflected Malo Gusto cross and the atmosphere has been ignited inside Stamford Bridge.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

7min: It’s been a confident start for Chelsea. Cucurella mops up from Antony easily as United look to respond.

GOAL!

5min: The perfect start for Chelsea!

Gusto does superbly down the right, cuts back on the byline and Gallagher drills home.

The £5000 a ticket dugout club is looking pretty full for this one, so it must be a big game.

3min: It’s been a fast start from both so far, very much on the front foot.

Great atmosphere, too.

2min: First move of the night sees Antony have a shot blocked inside the area after a smart break down the right flank.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

Here come the teams!

An unchanged Chelsea side is interesting given how poor the 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley was on Saturday. But there are few alternatives when you look at the bench.

Raheem Sterling may feel unlucky to miss out having set up Cole Palmer's second goal.

The Chelsea fans outside the stadium here tonight have been chanting anti-Mason Mount songs. The academy graduate may get the Jose Mourinho treatment tonight.

Final preparations done at the Bridge. Both sets of players are back in the dressing room.

Erik ten Hag on the team news

"We have two big games in three days, we need everyone. We need the bench and lately we have had a strong bench. Recently players from the bench have impacted, Mason Mount.

"It is a huge impact and it is a good impact to have Rashford on the bench.

"[Mount is] not ready for a start, we will bring him on carefully. We want to avoid another injury so we have to build-up his game minutes."

He added: "If we want to qualify for the Champions League this is a huge opportunity."

Mauricio Pochettino on the team news

"I think to restart the starting 11 is good to keep the consistency. I think the main thing is to be aggressive and consistent then during the game it is important to get the right balance."

“It was in doubt [that Gusto would start], but in the last few days he has improved a lot and it is good to have the same starting 11 to give them [players] confidence and to see if we have the capacity to improve on our performance.

"We know it is a must-win game if we want to reduce the gap I think it is important to win and get the three points."

Here’s our Chelsea reporter, checking in.

This is must-win for Chelsea, and must-win for Manchester United.



Here's @NizaarKinsella at Stamford Bridge ahead of the final clash of a busy midweek fixture list.



Chelsea are unchanged for the XI which drew 2-2 with 10-man Burnley. Sterling again left on the bench.Manchester United make three changes as Antony starts over Rashford. Maguire and Casemiro also come in, Mount is on the bench.

Ten Hag says Rashford has been rested.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Team news in full

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Thiago Silva, Sterling, Madueke, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Amrabat, Mount, Rashford, Eriksen, Diallo, Heaton, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala

Manchester United XI

Rashford has been dropped.

19:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

It sounds like Malo Gusto starts for Chelsea, shaking off a knock.

Team news is imminent. Does Thiago Silva make a rare start?

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

18:53 , Alex Young

Back then, United boss Erik ten Hag was under pressure and the Chelsea project built around young players was not delivering positive results.

It is much the same story for both clubs ahead of a big game on Thursday night.

On Saturday, Chelsea twice surrendered the lead to draw 2-2 with 10-man Burnley and United produced a truly dreadful performance in their 1-1 draw at Brentford.

So, the spotlight is back on Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag, with both teams in the mire.

A lack of goals has been an issue for Chelsea for long parts of this season, but now they have concerns at the back. Injuries mean they keep changing their backline, with Reece James, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana sidelined and now Ben Chilwell out both ill and injured.

Pochettino on Wednesday criticised his players for wanting to play “exhibition football” and again said they lack the desire to “compete”. He is struggling to get his talented players to do the basics and insists he needs time to build a winning mentality in one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

Read more: Chelsea and Man United face crunch clash on long road to recovery

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Just over 90 minutes until kick-off.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mason Mount looked heartbroken the last time he was at Stamford Bridge, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

On Thursday night, he will return for the first time as a Manchester United player on what promises to be another emotional occasion for the man who spent 18 years in Chelsea blue.

The sight of a teary-eyed Mount arm-in-arm with Chelsea physio Billy McCulloch after the final home game of last season showed how much of a wrench it was leaving his boyhood club.

His £55million move to United has not gone to plan, but on Thursday he will be looking to make another big impact after his 96th-minute goal off the bench against Brentford last weekend.

That felt like a huge moment for a player who is still counting the cost of his final season at Chelsea.

Read more: Mount torn ahead of Chelsea return as he bids to win over Man Utd fans

(AP)

18:20 , Alex Young

Neither of these teams can be relied upon to show up and yet both can be said to enjoy the big occasion.

An oddly intriguing encounter, so we’re sitting on the fence.

A 1-1 draw.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

18:07 , Alex Young

Mason Mount may have to wait for a Manchester United start despite facing his former club tonight.

The midfielder is seeking a first start since October, just days after scoring what looked to be an undeserved late winner against Brentford, before Kristoffer Ajer then gave the Bees a last-gasp equaliser.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Victor Lindelof was now facing at least four weeks out with a hamstring injury suffered against Brentford.

Argentine defender Martinez will also miss out against Chelsea after he suffered yet another setback with a calf strain in training, having made his first appearance for nearly two months off the bench on Saturday night.

Raphael Varane is back in training after being replaced by Harry Maguire at half-time against Brentford as a precaution. Academy graduate Willy Kambwala is on standby with Jonny Evans also rejoining training on Wednesday.

Ten Hag is still without the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial, in addition to Martinez and Lindelof.

(Getty Images)

17:57 , Alex Young

Chelsea look set to welcome back a trio of players with Carney Chukwuemeka, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah all back after missing the disappointing 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley on Saturday.

Malo Gusto, meanwhile, should also be fit to feature having avoided injury after being taken off in the 87th minute of that match at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell is sidelined through illness after missing out at the weekend due to a knock to his knee, which he sustained while away on international duty with England.

Pochettino will likely opt to continue with a stable Chelsea starting XI against United, with Djordje Petrovic as goalkeeper. The back four will likely be made up of Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher will continue in midfield. The main decision facing Pochettino will be whether to start Mykhailo Mudryk over Raheem Sterling again in a forward line featuring Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

17:44 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Two English football giants in need of inspiration, and a morale-boosting victory tonight could be considered crucial for either team - and either manager.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 8.15pm. Stick with us.